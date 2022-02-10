fabric Names Former Amazon Leader Stacy Saal as First Chief Operating Officer

SEATTLE, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- fabric , a headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth, today announced the hiring of Stacy Saal as the company's first Chief Operating Officer. Saal will report directly to CEO Faisal Masud overseeing global business operations including Finance, Legal and Product Management and Design. She starts March 1.



Saal spent more than 12 years at Amazon – from 2008 to 2020 – which culminated in the position of General Manager, Chief Operating Officer and BizTech Leader of Amazon's Prime Air division, a role she held for just under three years. In this time, Saal led Amazon's drone delivery project as the company explored new ways to enhance the customer shopping and fulfillment experience. Prior to that, she was the Global Program Leader of Amazon Fresh and General Manager of Prime Now, helping launch and expand both business units. Most recently, Saal was the Chief Operating Officer of Babylon Health, one of the world's fastest growing digital healthcare companies, with the goal of making high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable for every person around the world. She began her career working in operational roles at Williams-Sonoma and Levi Strauss.

"I am excited to join the fabric team and re-enter the world of commerce during this period of retail transformation, as brands compete to provide differentiated customer shopping experiences across multiple channels," said Stacy Saal. "Additionally, I look forward to working alongside one of the most experienced digital commerce teams in existence that has developed and delivered the future of digital commerce - a headless, modular, API-driven and composable suite of powerful commerce tools."

Saal is the latest former Amazon leader to join fabric, following the recent hires of Craig Berman , Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing; Chandra Shekar Neti , Head of and Vice President of APAC Engineering; Val Rupp , Chief People Officer; Umer Sadiq , Chief Technology Officer; all in less than a year. fabric has raised more than $153M in funding since emerging from stealth in November 2019, and supports over 50 customers including BuildDirect, bttn. and GNC. Additionally, the company recently expanded its capabilities with the launch of its fabric B2B platform – providing a headless ecommerce platform for distributors, manufacturers and wholesalers who sell to other SMB, mid-market and enterprise-scale companies – and fabric Marketplace , offering an end-to-end dropshipping-based solution that empowers brands and merchants to launch, operate and scale curated marketplace programs.

"Providing customers with a better online shopping experience via headless commerce has been fabric's vision since day-one, and I know Stacy will be an exceptional resource for helping fabric scale while staying aligned with customer demand," said Faisal Masud, CEO of fabric. "Stacy's decades of retail experience and success operationalizing next-generation capabilities will prepare fabric for its next phase of growth as we address the shortcomings of legacy commerce platforms and deliver top-down value for retailers and brands across the globe."

fabric is the headless commerce platform purpose-built for growth. Customers like BuildDirect, GNC, and MSC trust fabric for its open and modular design that allows them to be live within weeks without having to replatform. fabric is a force multiplier on retailers' existing technology investments proven to grow digital revenue by up to 3x. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, fabric is backed by Stripes, B Capital Group, Greycroft, Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Innovation Global Capital, Ascend Venture Capital, Expa and BC Partners. To learn more, visit https://fabric.inc .

