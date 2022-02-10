OneTrust Opens Registration for TrustWeek 2022 Global Conference

The journey to trust begins at TrustWeek, bringing together trust, privacy, security, ESG and ethics professionals in-person and online across the globe

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OneTrust, the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust, opened registration for TrustWeek, the annual global conference that brings together privacy, GRC, ethics, and ESG leaders on the journey to trust. TrustWeek is back in person in London, Atlanta, Melbourne, and São Paulo, as well as virtually, giving attendees valuable insight and actionable plans to begin the trust transformation journey.

OneTrust is the #1 fastest-growing company on Inc. 500 and the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 9,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs.

TrustWeek attendees will hear from top minds thinking about how to build trust with stakeholders and make trust the foundation of company values. Join three days of action-packed keynotes, interactive workshops, partner and practitioner-led sessions, and engaging panels across five session tracks: Trust Innovation, Privacy & Data Governance; GRC & Security Assurance; Ethics & Compliance; and ESG & Sustainability.

Register for TrustWeek 2022 near you:

Interested in becoming a speaker at TrustWeek? Submit the call for speakers by February 18.

This year's TrustWeek line-up will bring together speakers who are reimagining how to build trust within their organization to keep up with the rapidly evolving technology and privacy landscape. The TrustWeek 2022 agenda encourages leaders to collaborate across disciplines to kickstart the journey to trust and inspire innovation.

"We are excited for TrustWeek to make its in-person return around the world to bring together privacy, GRC, ethics, and ESG professionals to build trust and make impact," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO. "The journey to trust begins at TrustWeek, and our program will give attendees the roadmap, industry best practices, and technology they need to create trusted companies. We're excited to bring together our global community to network, engage, and hear from some of the top minds building trust."

To learn more about the TrustWeek 2022 global conference, sponsorship opportunities and to register, visit trustweek.onetrust.com

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 12,000 customers, including half of the Fortune Global 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs.

The OneTrust platform is backed by 200 patents and powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and capabilities include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance™ - Data Intelligence Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics - Ethics and Compliance Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust ESG – Environmental, Social & Governance Software

In 2020, OneTrust was named the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 500 with a 48,000% three-year growth rate. According to the IDC Worldwide Data Privacy Management Software Market Shares Report, 2020, "OneTrust is leading the market outright and showing no signs of slowing down or stopping."

OneTrust has raised a total of $920 million in funding at a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton. OneTrust's fast-growing team of 3,000 employees is co-headquartered in Atlanta and London with offices hubs across Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, United Kingdom, and the United States.

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

