Muinzer Completes Off-Market Acquisition Near Purdue University

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Muinzer, a fully integrated real estate investment firm founded by Marc Muinzer, today announced the off-market acquisition of The Quarters near Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN. The 629-bed student housing community is 100% leased and underpinned by 24 acres of land. The asset will be rebranded and renamed "Station 21".

The Quarters near Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN. (PRNewswire)

The purchase, which was acquired at a discount to replacement cost, further expands Muinzer's position as the largest owner of student housing near Purdue University. "The acquisition of The Quarters is a logical addition to our portfolio. With Purdue's enrollment approaching 50,000 students, we are looking to acquire significantly more apartments in West Lafayette," said Marc Muinzer, Founder and CEO, Muinzer.

The transaction also marks the continued nationwide expansion of the Muinzer student housing platform. "We are aiming to double the size of our team while targeting an additional $500 million of acquisitions near rapidly expanding universities in the Big Ten and SEC," added Mr. Muinzer.

About Muinzer:

Muinzer and its affiliate South Street Capital were both founded by Marc Muinzer in 2002. The Muinzer team has acquired and developed over 5 million square feet of commercial and residential real estate and is one of the fastest growing student housing investment firms in the nation. With offices in Los Angeles, Knoxville, West Lafayette and Chicago, Muinzer is one of the largest owners of student housing in the Big Ten and SEC Conferences. Please visit www.muinzer.com for more information.

