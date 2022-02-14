Bell Techlogix named a top IT Managed Services Provider by Expertise

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indianapolis headquartered, Bell Techlogix, a national industry leader in managed services, earned the designation as one of the best IT managed service providers in Indianapolis for the third consecutive year by Expertise.com. Bell Techlogix scored an overall "A" grade based on five categories including availability, qualifications, reputation, experience and professionalism.

Bell Techlogix - information technology managed services and solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Bell Techlogix) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Bell Techlogix) (PRNewswire)

Based on proprietary research, Expertise selects top service professionals in over 200 different industries across the top cities in the U.S. The goal is to connect people with the best experts. Each month, Expertise research more than 60,000 businesses to help organizations and consumers find the best-qualified professional services organizations for their needs.

Bell Techlogix services focus in the areas of Digital Workplace Services, Infrastructure and Cloud Services, Data and Analytics, and Application Support to the public sector, as well as to large and mid-market enterprises. Bell Techlogix is a Premier ServiceNow Partner.

"Bell Techlogix is proud to be recognized as a Expertise Best Managed IT Services provider, especially in a city we call home. Our local and global partnerships and connections are significant reasons for our continued business growth and client success," said Ron Frankenfield, Bell Techlogix CEO. "We serve clients worldwide but take great pride in working with Indiana headquartered organizations to transform IT and business operations."

To review the full report please visit: Expertise Best Managed IT Service Providers 2022

About Bell Techlogix:

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings and acceleration of your business.

For more information on Bell Techlogix, please visit us on the web at www.belltechlogix.com, follow us on Twitter, like us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Expertise:

Expertise.com finds and reviews the top service professionals in over 200 industries across the U.S. Each month, we research more than 60,000 businesses to help customers find the best-qualified professional for their needs. Our research process is always evolving to keep up with industry changes, so we're confident that when we say a provider is one of the best, it is. For more information on Expertise, please visit www.expertise.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bell Techlogix