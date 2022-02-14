CoachHub Acquires the Coaching Division of Leading Austrian Consulting Company Klaiton

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoachHub, the global leader in digital coaching, announced its acquisition of the coaching division of Klaiton, a leading Austrian consulting company with a robust online coaching platform. The acquisition will allow CoachHub to benefit from Klaiton's pool of over 500 highly qualified business coaches and its strong market position in Austria. Klaiton will retain its core business, continuing to place highly qualified business consultants throughout Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

"By acquiring Klaiton's coaching business, our pool grows to over 3,500 qualified and professional coaches. Our global network and digital platform offers Klaiton's clients access to coaches worldwide, while our existing clients benefit from Klaiton's strong coaching network in Austria," explains CoachHub founder Matti Niebelschütz. "Through CoachHub's geographical growth and its development of coaching offerings, our worldwide customers also benefit from improved service and even greater employee development."

Joining forces for sustainable business success

The pandemic has forever changed the working world, instigating layoffs, inspiring workers to change jobs and introducing hybrid or remote work models. Companies must adopt new strategies to ensure sustainable success, and coaching can help — supporting employees at all levels as they react to constant change.

"Digital coaching offers companies a unique solution to the current challenges of the working world and is an important component for long-term people development," says Tina Deutsch, co-founder and managing partner at Klaiton. "With CoachHub at the helm, Klaiton will reach more international coaches and clients and contribute to preparing people all over the world for the challenges of the working world while supporting their personal development."

Companies from a wide range of sectors and of all sizes can benefit from professional coaching. "We attach great importance to the development of our employees because the company ultimately becomes better through their performance," says Adam Ellis, CEO of Blue Tomato. "With coaching, we offer our employees a real opportunity to develop themselves and build their careers based on their personal strengths. This is a huge boost for the company as a whole."

CoachHub enables individual staff development worldwide

CoachHub and Klaiton will combine their expertise and jointly pursue a mission of providing personalized, measurable and scalable coaching programs for entire workforces, regardless of an individual employee's department or seniority level. By making coaching accessible to all employees, organizations can improve company-wide productivity and employee engagement and retention. The merger also continues to expand the diversity of CoachHub's offering.

About CoachHub

CoachHub is the leading global talent development platform that enables organizations to create personalized, measurable and scalable coaching programs for the entire workforce, regardless of department and seniority level. By doing so, organizations are able to reap a multitude of benefits, including increased employee engagement, higher levels of productivity, improved job performance and increased retention. CoachHub's global pool of coaches is comprised of over 3,000 certified business coaches in 70 countries across six continents with coaching sessions available in over 60 languages, to serve more than 500 clients. CoachHub's programs are based on advanced R&D from our Coaching Lab, led by Prof. Jonathan Passmore and our Scientific Council. CoachHub is backed by leading tech investors, including Draper Esprit, Holtzbrinck Ventures, Partech, RTP Global, Signals Venture Capital and Speedinvest. In September 2021, CoachHub acquired French digital coaching pioneer MoovOne to build a global champion focused on jointly democratizing coaching.

About Klaiton

Klaiton is an innovative online platform that connects highly qualified consultants with organizations, thus enabling sustainable transformation. The company was founded by the management consultants Tina Deutsch and Nikolaus Schmidt in 2015; Nikolaus Schmidt assumed the role of managing director in 2022. Intelligent matching with the right management consultants is at the heart of our services. Clients benefit from the high quality of over 750 consultants' profiles, and from the rapid process—and always have a personal contact partner by their side. Find more information at https://www.klaiton.com/

