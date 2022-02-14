ePlus Recognized on CRN's 2022 Managed Service Provider 500 List in Elite 150 Category

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that it has been recognized on CRN's 2022 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 List in the Elite 150 category for the fifth consecutive year. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment. The MSP Elite 150 list recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services.

ePlus' Managed Services portfolio includes a robust set of offerings across many technology areas from security to cloud, data center, networking and collaboration that help customers strategize for more agility, architect for better outcomes, accelerate for faster ROI, and optimize for stronger resiliency. ePlus pairs a practical outcome focus with proven approaches that elevate the customer experience and drive consistent results. While the technology solutions that organizations need to succeed and stay competitive vary widely, almost all of them need to find ways to leverage technology to be nimble and best position themselves to respond to any situation.

ePlus Managed Services offerings have grown over time to include Cloud Hosted Services, Desktop as a Service, Cloud Collaboration as a Service, Vulnerability Management as a Service, Managed Power Protection, Service Desk, and Managed SD-WAN, as well as security and infrastructure additions.

ePlus Managed Services Centers hold multiple differentiating compliance attestations, including the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) as a Level 1 Service Provider of network monitoring and management services, as well as SSAE 18 (SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2). Additionally, ePlus holds a HIPAA attestation for its cloud-based managed services and its MSC engineers receive Criminal Justice Information Services Level 4 training.

"Organizations are increasingly recognizing that they don't have to do everything themselves and that partnering with a skilled managed service provider will allow them to more quickly identify, access and fully implement technology across their business practices with maximum result," said Dan Farrell, senior vice president global services at ePlus. "Many of our customer organizations are still navigating the impact of the ongoing pandemic, and ePlus has become a trusted extension of their teams, bringing vast perspective through services engagements that support and help them to exceed their business goals in spite of budget or other limitations."

"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

About ePlus Managed Services

ePlus Managed Services help enterprises proactively control their IT infrastructure and off-load a significant burden of day-to-day IT tasks in order to optimize operations and manage risk. ePlus has delivered Managed Services for more than 20 years to a wide range of customers across multiple industry verticals through its 24/7/365 Managed Services Centers. For more information about ePlus Managed Services, visit www.eplus.com/services/managed-services.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com , call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com . Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

