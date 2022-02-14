JOINT VENTURE TO FOCUS ON CORENTYNE IN 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CGX Energy Inc. (TSXV: OYL) ("CGX") and Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera"), the majority shareholder of CGX and joint venture (the "Joint Venture") partner of CGX, today announced that, as a result of the initial positive results at the Kawa-1 exploration well, the Joint Venture will focus on the significant exploration opportunities in the Corentyne block and will not engage in drilling activities on the Demerara block in 2022, as previously outlined by press release on February 16, 2021. The Joint Venture is currently engaged in discussions with the Government of Guyana regarding the Demerara block and will provide an update on such discussions as soon as a conclusion has been reached.

Kawa-1 early-stage Wireline Logging results confirm the Logging While Drilling (LWD) indications previously disclosed on January 31, 2022 with a total of 200 feet of net pay encountered at multiple depths. Further analyses of logs and samples are ongoing. The Joint Venture will provide an update when these activities are complete.

About CGX:

CGX is a Canadian-based oil and gas exploration company focused on the exploration of oil in the Guyana-Suriname Basin and the development of a deep-water port in Berbice, Guyana.

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 34 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

Advisories

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

