Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC") Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter Results

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") began operations in March of 2020 with a vision to reinvest local wealth back into the Triad's business community. In less than two years, the reality is that the Bank is fulfilling its vision. The Bank hired 47 highly talented and diverse employees and rapidly expanded to $373 million in assets. In the fourth quarter, core loans outstanding increased $35.5 million, or 27%. Importantly, the Bank's growth in operating revenue has continued to outpace expenses. Within seven quarters, we have almost reached pre-provision, pre-tax profitability. Our operating loss in the fourth quarter totaled $88,000. Excluding securities gains, the fourth quarter reflected an improvement of $285,000 from the third quarter of 2021.
"We are proud of the Bank's early accomplishments, and we believe the Bank is well positioned to achieve profitability in 2022 while continuing to be an economic catalyst for growth in our community," commented CEO Ramsey K. Hamadi. Hamadi continued, "the Bank should benefit from a rising interest rate environment. As a result of recent announcements by the Federal Reserve, we are already beginning to experience the positive impact of rising interest rates. Interest income is expected to rise faster than interest expense as interest rates rise. We anticipate that not only will cash flow increase as our existing balance sheet reprices with greater spreads, but that newly generated assets and liabilities will also have higher margins as well. In the outlook section of this release, we provide a qualitative and quantitative disclosure on the Bank's interest rate risk profile."
Highlights of the Bank's fourth quarter results including comparisons to the third quarter of 2021:
Fourth Quarter Balance Sheet Highlights:
- Core loans increased $35.5 million to $167.7 million, or 27%
- Demand deposits increased $10.5 million to $101.0 million, or 12%
- Deposits increased $17.8 million to $305.3 million, or 6%
- Allowance for loan losses increased $449,000 to $2.1 million, or 1.25% of core loans
- No classified, nonperforming or past due assets reported
- New loan pipeline remains robust at $140 million
- Regulatory total risk-based capital increased modestly to $60.2 million
Fourth Quarter Income Statement Highlights:
- Pre-provision loss increased to $88,000 in the fourth quarter compared to a loss of $23,000 in the third quarter due to a reduction in securities gains of $350,000 from the third quarter
- Net Interest income increased 17% to $2.1 million for the quarter
- Noninterest expense increased 5% from the third quarter due primarily to increased personnel and FDIC insurance costs
Fourth Quarter Results
The Bank reported a net loss of $537,000, or $0.08 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $319,000, or $0.05 per share, for the third quarter. However, when considering results before the provision for loan losses, the fourth quarter operating loss totaled $88,000, compared to an operating loss of $23,000 in the third quarter. Excluding securities gains of $21,000 for the fourth quarter and $371,000 in the previous quarter, the pre-provision operating loss was lower by $285,000 from the third quarter.
The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on loans and investments and pays on deposits. Net interest income was $2.1 million in the fourth quarter compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter. The Bank's net interest margin declined from 2.46% in the third quarter to 2.36% in the fourth quarter. In the third quarter, the Bank benefitted from a loan prepayment fee of $169,000 which improved the quarterly net interest margin. The Bank's core net interest margin is rising as cash flow from investments are converted into loan balances. The Bank continues to benefit from residual Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) revenue, although declining as a percentage of interest income. In the fourth quarter, PPP revenue totaled $367,000, representing 15% of total interest income down from 37% of interest income in the second quarter of 2021. The Bank segregates PPP loans from all other loans in its financial statements and refers to all other loans as core loans. In the fourth quarter, the average balance of core loans increased to $152.5 million from $117.8 million in the third quarter. The weighted average yield on core loans decreased to 3.55% in the fourth quarter from 4.10% in the third quarter due principally to the $169,000 prepayment fee recognized in the third quarter. The Bank applies a disciplined pricing model that it believes will yield consistent results over time. In recent months interest rates have been rising at various points on the yield curve, which is resulting in higher rates on newer originated loans.
Total assets increased $7.3 million to $373.0 million at December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter, cash balances declined by $34.4 million as excess cash and cash flow was used to fund the $35.5 million increase in loan balances and $16.8 million increase in investment securities. Deposit balances increased $17.8 million for the fourth quarter. Shareholders' equity declined $1.3 million during the fourth quarter to $57.0 million at December 31, 2021. Changes in the market value of securities resulted in a $940,000 decline in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI").
Regulatory Capital
The Bank's regulatory capital, which is the primary measure that allows for bank growth, increased during the fourth quarter with total risk-based capital increasing by a modest $45,000 to $60.2 million. Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital. The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of the bank's GAAP equity but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI on the changes in value of investments. The Bank's tier 1 capital declined $404,000 from $58.5 million at September 30, 2021 to $58.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter, but due to the provision for loan losses, tier 2 capital increased by $449,000. Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured as ratios against total assets and risk-weighted assets. For the Bank to be able to grow, the Bank must maintain capital ratios that meet a "well" capitalized standard under regulatory guidelines. Following is a summary of the Bank's total capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines:
Capital and Capital Ratios
Quarter Ended
12/31/2021
Amount
Ratio
Actual
(dollars in thousands)
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 60,243
21.40%
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 58,142
20.65%
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
$ 58,142
16.25%
Minimum To Be Well Capitalized Under
Prompt Corrective Action Provisions
(dollars in thousands)
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 28,000
10.00%
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 23,000
8.00%
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
$ 18,000
5.00%
Loans, Investment Securities and Deposits
The Bank's core loans increased $35.5 million, or 27%, during the fourth quarter to $167.7 million compared to $132.1 million at September 30, 2021. While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also increased its unfunded loan commitments by $13.2 million to $86.7 million, bringing total core loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $254.4 million. At December 31, 2021, 50% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was composed of Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") loans:
Loan Diversification
Loan Category
12/31/2021
Composition
Other Construction & Land Development
$ 28,504,154
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate
55,326,614
Total Commercial Real Estate
83,830,768
50%
Owner Occupied Real Estate
27,837,257
C&I
55,652,197
Total C&I
83,489,453
50%
Other Revolving Loans
337,249
0%
Total
$ 167,657,470
The average balance of investment securities increased $44.5 million in the fourth quarter to an average of $140.5 million. Interest income on investment securities was $751,000 in the fourth quarter, a $203,000 increase from the third quarter. The yield on the portfolio declined from 2.27% for the third quarter of 2021 to 2.12% for the fourth quarter. Total investment securities were $149.6 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $16.8 million from the balance at September 30, 2021. The decline in yield on the investment portfolio was due primarily to the purchase of short duration mortgage-backed agency securities that were purchased to maintain strong liquidity levels while minimizing interest rate risk in a potentially rising rate environment. The investment portfolio for earnings and cash flow considerations is based upon the risk profile of the balance sheet.
Total deposits increased 6% to $305.3 million at December 31, 2021 from $287.5 million at September 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts increased 12% to $101.0 million in the fourth quarter. Noninterest-bearing deposits are driven by business customers who manage their core operating accounts through the Bank's treasury systems. During 2021, the Bank added 65 new treasury customers for a total of 141 treasury relationships. The balance of core deposits includes interest-bearing checking, savings and money market account balances which increased $9.6 million to $198.6 million at December 31, 2021. Time deposits decreased $2.3 million and totaled $5.7 million at December 31, 2021.
Reduced PPP Fee Reliance
In the fourth quarter, the SBA made $11.1 million of principal forgiveness payments on the Bank's PPP loan portfolio compared to $17.6 million in the third quarter. At December 31, 2021, PPP loans totaled $11.6 million. During the fourth quarter, the Bank realized $367,000 of interest and fees on the PPP portfolio, an increase of $18,000 from the prior quarter. At December 31, 2021, the Bank had $316,000 remaining in unrealized PPP fees ($256,000 net of unrealized costs). Since inception of the PPP program, the Bank has originated 458 PPP loans totaling over $139 million. PPP revenue as a percentage of total interest income declined from 16% in the third quarter to 15% in the fourth quarter. The growth in core earnings of the Bank continues to reduce the Bank's reliance on PPP revenue.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $2.4 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of $105,000 or 5% compared to the prior quarter. The increase in expense was due primarily to increased compensation expense and FDIC insurance expense. The increase in compensation expense related to personnel additions. During the fourth quarter, the total number of employees increased 7% to 47 at December 31, 2021. The growth in compensation and FDIC insurance costs is in line with the Bank's continued growth and future growth opportunities.
Credit Risk
The Bank had no nonperforming assets and reported no criticized or substandard assets at December 31, 2021. The Bank's loan portfolio has been underwritten with an eye on the impact COVID-19 is having on cash flows of prospective businesses. Many of these businesses are prospering in the current environment and have either stable or expanding revenues.
Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)
The Bank's GAAP tangible book value declined from $8.83 at September 30, 2021 to $8.63 at December 31, 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding AOCI and the impairment on the deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value was $9.07 at December 31, 2021 compared to $9.08 at September 30, 2021.
The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses the first twenty-one months of operations have created a deferred tax asset of $1.7 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.
The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are held for sale is recorded as an unrealized value as a component of equity. If the investment securities perform as agreed, the value of the securities will always return to the face value at maturity. Measuring the market value changes of the securities portfolio without considering the market value changes of the Bank's deposits and loan portfolio gives an incomplete presentation of value. Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates the AOCI to reflect an adjusted tangible book value. At December 31, 2021, AOCI was a loss of $1.2 million.
Outlook
As stated, the Bank expects to be a net beneficiary of a rising interest rate environment. With recent announcements by the Federal Reserve, we are beginning to experience the positive impact of rising interest rates. Because of changes in the yield curve, our newly originated loans are starting with higher rates than loans originated six months earlier. The Bank uses a third-party consulting company to help manage these changes in interest rate risk. While the Bank maintains an awareness of changes in value through these asset liability management tools, the Bank primarily manages interest rate risk by performing earnings simulations to consider changes in net interest income based upon changes in the interest rate environment.
In a rising rate environment, management anticipates in an up 2% rate environment, net interest income is expected to increase 3% to 5% over the next year compared to a static interest rate environment. The longer the Bank remains in a higher interest rate environment, the greater the Bank's margins should be.
About Triad Business Bank
With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com
Forward Looking Language
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Triad Business Bank
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Cash & Due from Banks
$ 38,743,278
$ 73,134,972
$ 48,089,006
$ 22,158,909
$ 41,162,012
Securities
149,560,211
132,753,497
65,049,332
59,398,336
26,065,622
Federal Funds Ssold
-
-
-
-
-
PPP Loans
11,605,363
22,675,019
40,276,095
83,016,045
78,173,460
Core Loans
167,657,470
132,115,788
108,315,230
95,143,122
73,083,871
Allowance for loan loss
(2,101,115)
(1,651,905)
(1,354,915)
(1,190,350)
(910,079)
Loans net
177,161,718
153,138,902
147,236,410
176,968,817
150,347,252
Other Assets
7,516,522
6,622,029
6,102,655
6,055,185
3,528,292
Total Assets
$ 372,981,729
$ 365,649,400
$ 266,477,403
$ 264,581,247
$ 221,103,178
Liabilities
Demand Deposits
$ 100,963,064
$ 90,450,329
$ 57,493,414
$ 55,978,388
$ 27,409,213
Interest-bearing NOW
42,820,018
23,921,946
21,626,263
21,956,030
19,067,897
Interest-bearing Savings & MMA
155,805,422
165,103,780
122,161,899
101,058,331
98,446,048
Time Deposits
5,731,398
8,040,235
8,027,714
8,818,530
3,806,611
Total Deposits
305,319,902
287,516,290
209,309,289
187,811,279
148,729,769
Other Borrowings
8,033,689
17,318,266
10,756,485
20,685,620
24,946,988
Fed Funds Purchased
-
-
-
9,346,000
-
Other Liabilities
2,651,588
2,493,999
2,204,446
2,523,649
2,569,615
Total Liabilities
316,005,179
307,328,555
222,270,220
220,366,548
176,246,372
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock
65,112,537
64,980,329
49,881,777
49,822,062
49,730,750
Accumulated Deficit
(6,970,816)
(6,434,054)
(6,114,560)
(5,801,946)
(5,404,682)
AOCI
(1,165,171)
(225,430)
439,965
194,583
530,738
Total Shareholders' Equity
56,976,550
58,320,845
44,207,183
44,214,699
44,856,806
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 372,981,729
$ 365,649,400
$ 266,477,403
$ 264,581,247
$ 221,103,178
Shares Outstanding
6,602,984
6,602,984
5,102,984
5,102,984
5,102,984
Tangible Book Value per Share
$ 8.63
$ 8.83
$ 8.66
$ 8.66
$ 8.79
Triad Business Bank
Income Statement (Unaudited)
For three months ended
For three months ended
For three months ended
For three months ended
For three months ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Interest Income
Interest & Fees on PPP Loans
$ 367,328
$ 348,946
$ 819,102
$ 745,907
$ 881,063
Interest & Fees on Core Loans
1,366,047
1,218,791
948,447
727,116
577,864
Interest & Dividend Income on Securities
751,493
548,462
419,317
254,383
155,893
Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks
19,281
18,364
8,017
8,354
9,428
Other Interest Income
11,068
11,094
10,404
4,548
440
Total Interest Income
2,515,217
2,145,657
2,205,287
1,740,308
1,624,688
Interest Expense
Interest on NOW Deposits
49,219
42,289
43,225
53,207
20,350
Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits
285,101
222,766
197,613
183,260
272,626
Interest on Time Deposits
10,930
13,692
13,692
12,369
5,373
Interest on Fed Funds Purchased
-
-
422
-
-
Interest on Borrowings
12,565
16,434
24,320
18,525
41,947
Other Interest Expense
10,036
10,082
9,917
4,139
-
Total Interest Expense
367,851
305,263
289,189
271,500
340,296
Net Interest Income
2,147,366
1,840,394
1,916,098
1,468,808
1,284,392
Provision for Loan Losses
449,210
296,990
164,565
280,271
281,708
Net Interest Income After Provision for LL
1,698,156
1,543,404
1,751,533
1,188,537
1,002,684
Total Noninterest Income
114,725
32,104
36,882
87,062
19,290
Total Gain(Loss) on Securities
20,684
370,750
70,525
108,488
-
Noninterest Expense
Salaries & Benefits
1,573,671
1,517,840
1,475,650
1,152,497
1,087,939
Premises & Equipment
119,100
120,048
118,819
114,060
139,222
Total Other Noninterest Expense
677,557
627,865
577,084
514,794
522,652
Total Noninterest Expense
2,370,328
2,265,753
2,171,553
1,781,351
1,749,813
Loss before Income Tax
(536,763)
(319,495)
(312,613)
(397,264)
(727,839)
Income Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Net Loss
$ (536,763)
$ (319,495)
$ (312,613)
$ (397,264)
$ (727,839)
Net Loss per Share
Basic & Diluted
$ (0.08)
$ (0.05)
$ (0.06)
$ (0.08)
$ (0.14)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic & Diluted
6,602,984
6,064,941
5,102,984
5,102,984
5,102,984
Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Loss
$ (87,553)
$ (22,505)
$ (148,048)
$ (116,993)
$ (446,131)
Triad Business Bank
Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
Tangible Book Value
Actual 12/31/2021
Non-GAAP 12/31/2021
Total Shareholders' Equity
$ 56,976,550
$ 56,976,550
Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance
-
1,729,519
Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
-
1,165,171
Adjusted Shareholders' Equity
$ 56,976,550
$ 59,871,240
Shares Outstanding
6,602,984
6,602,984
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$ 8.63
$ 9.07
Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value
$ 0.44
During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset. When sufficient, verifiable
evidence exists demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation allowance will be eliminated. This
Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at December 31, 2021 had there been no valuation allowance
at that date.
Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive income. Since the securities value
will return to face value at maturity if the securities perform as agreed and since the market value of loans and deposits are not likewise treated,
accumulated other comprehensive income has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.
Pre-Provision Loss
Qtr Ended 12/31/2021
Qtr Ended 9/30/2021
Qtr Ended 6/30/2021
Loss Before Income Tax
$ (536,763)
$ (319,495)
$ (312,613)
Provision For Loan Losses
449,210
296,990
164,565
Pre-Provision Loss Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)
$ (87,553)
$ (22,505)
$ (148,048)
The pre-provision loss is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending and investing activity.
Triad Business Bank
Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Interest
Interest
Interest
Income/
Yield/
Income/
Yield/
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Yield On Average Loans
Average PPP Loans
$ 16,324,782
$ 367,328
8.927%
$ 30,976,950
$ 348,946
4.469%
$ 71,843,132
$ 819,102
4.570%
Average Core Loans
152,532,487
1,366,047
3.553%
117,826,020
1,218,791
4.104%
98,314,011
948,447
3.870%
Yield on Average Investment Securities
$ 140,528,403
$ 751,493
2.122%
$ 96,025,414
$ 548,462
2.266%
$ 60,854,121
$ 419,317
2.760%
Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities
$ 216,709,743
$ 367,851
0.673%
$ 179,677,948
$ 305,263
0.674%
$ 166,381,245
$ 289,189
0.700%
Net Interest Margin
Interest Income
$ 2,515,217
$ 2,145,657
$ 2,205,287
Interest Expense
367,851
305,263
289,189
Average Earnings Assets
$ 360,372,664
$ 296,562,554
$ 265,280,242
Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin
2,147,366
2.364%
1,840,394
2.462%
1,916,098
2.897%
Loan to Asset Ratio
Loan Balance
$ 179,262,833
$ 154,790,807
$ 148,591,325
Total Assets
372,981,729
48.062%
365,649,400
42.333%
266,477,403
55.761%
Leverage Ratio
Tier 1 Capital
$ 58,141,721
$ 58,546,275
$ 43,767,218
Avg Total Assets
369,837,690
301,575,704
270,740,371
Avg FRB Borrowings
12,049,791
16.250%
18,628,302
20.692%
27,872,010
18.021%
Unfunded Commitments
$ 86,746,649
$ 73,508,450
$ 66,350,046
Triad Business Bank
Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Actual
(dollars in thousands)
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 60,243
21.40%
$ 60,198
24.99%
$ 45,122
24.68%
$ 45,210
27.80%
$ 45,236
40.17%
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 58,142
20.65%
$ 58,546
24.30%
$ 43,767
23.94%
$ 44,020
27.06%
$ 44,326
39.36%
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
$ 58,142
16.25%
$ 58,546
20.69%
$ 43,767
18.02%
$ 44,020
20.06%
$ 44,326
26.45%
Minimum To Be Well Capitalized Under
Prompt Corrective Action Provisions
(dollars in thousands)
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 28,000
10.00%
$ 24,000
10.00%
$ 18,000
10.00%
$ 16,000
10.00%
$ 11,000
10.00%
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
$ 23,000
8.00%
$ 19,000
8.00%
$ 15,000
8.00%
$ 13,000
8.00%
$ 9,000
8.00%
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
$ 18,000
5.00%
$ 14,000
5.00%
$ 12,000
5.00%
$ 11,000
5.00%
$ 8,000
5.00%
