Arthur C. Brooks Releases FROM STRENGTH TO STRENGTH: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Times best-selling author and Harvard professor, Arthur C. Brooks, releases his 12th book From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life, on sale February 15th, 2022. From Strength to Strength offers readers a roadmap for accepting the gifts of the second half of life with grace, joy, and ever deepening purpose.

At the height of his career at the age of 50, Brooks embarked on a seven-year journey to discover how to transform his future from one of disappointment over waning abilities into an opportunity for progress. From Strength to Strength is the result, a practical roadmap for the rest of your life. Many of us assume that the more successful we are, the less susceptible we become to the sense of professional and social irrelevance that often accompanies aging. But the truth is, the greater our achievements and our attachment to them, the more we notice our decline, and the more painful it is when it occurs.

Drawing on social science, philosophy, biography, theology, and eastern wisdom, as well as dozens of interviews with everyday men and women, Brooks shows that true life success is well within reach. By refocusing on certain priorities and habits that anyone can learn, such as deep wisdom, detachment from empty rewards, connection and service to others, and spiritual progress, we can set ourselves up for increased happiness.

From Strength to Strength has been critically acclaimed by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Simon Sinek, Dan Pink, and more. Published by Portfolio, an imprint of the Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House , please visit ArthurBrooks.com to purchase a copy and learn more.

About Arthur C. Brooks:

Arthur Brooks is a social scientist who studies human happiness. He is the William Henry Bloomberg Professor of the Practice of Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School and Professor of Management Practice at the Harvard Business School. Brooks is the bestselling author of twelve books, including the national bestsellers "Love Your Enemies" (2019), "The Conservative Heart" (2015), and "The Road to Freedom" (2012). He is a columnist for The Atlantic, host of the podcast "How to Build A Happy Life," and subject of the 2019 documentary film "The Pursuit," which Variety named as one of the "Best Documentaries on Netflix" in August 2019. He gives more than 100 speeches per year around the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

