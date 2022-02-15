ENStrong Challenge Kickoff Raises $166,000 for ENA Foundation

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ENA Foundation announced Tuesday that it raised $166,709 during the Emergency Nurses Association's Leadership Orientation 2022 – an amount that accounted for more than half of the Foundation's goal of raising $300,000 during the annual ENStrong Challenge.

Emergency nurses from around the world gathered in Charleston, South Carolina, last month for an educational event to help them learn new skills to lead their local members. The attendees both pledged and made cash-in-hand donations during the event.

"I'm excited that the ENStrong Challenge is off to a solid start and will ultimately benefit so many emergency nurses," said ENA Foundation Chairperson Jeff Solheim, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, CRN, FAEN, FAAN. "ENA members always go above and beyond when it comes to supporting the Foundation and the many nurses who will benefit, but our hope is that we can get the public to further support nurses as well. By giving to the ENA Foundation, you directly support the people who are there for you and provide you the best possible care during your hardest times in the emergency department."

In the wake of a record-setting fundraising year in 2021, the ENA Foundation is looking forward to continuing its support of emergency nurses through academic scholarships, domestic and international conference scholarships for Emergency Nursing 2022, research grants, and the newly developed Emergency Nursing Diverse Voices Research Fellowship.

Emergency nurses have served on the front line of the pandemic since early 2020, they care for patients on their worst days and continue to provide the best possible care they can.

For those reasons, Solheim encouraged the public to support this important population of health care providers by donating to the ENA Foundation here or by texting ENStrong to 24-3725. The ENStrong Challenge will run through May 31, but the Foundation will accept donations at any time.

About the ENA Foundation

The ENA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, is the philanthropic arm of the Emergency Nurses Association. The Foundation fuels the future of emergency nursing with a mission focused on providing academic scholarships and research grants to emergency nurses. Since 1991, the ENA Foundation has awarded approximately $5.3 million to more than 2,300 emergency nurses to help them earn degrees, expand their skills through continuing education and conduct research projects directly related to emergency nursing and led by nurse researchers.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

