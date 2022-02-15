Grubhub Launches Grubhub Goods Brand Nationwide

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub , a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace, announced today national availability of its branded convenience concept, Grubhub Goods. Grubhub now offers on-demand convenience delivery to diners from more than 3,000 Grubhub Goods locations across the country.

This nationwide expansion is in collaboration with 7-Eleven and follows a successful pilot in New York of more than a dozen Grubhub Goods locations offered with 7-Eleven in Manhattan. The Grubhub Goods locations with 7-Eleven reach the vast majority of Grubhub's diners nationwide and feature a selection of 7-Eleven's most popular convenience items, including energy drinks, ice cream, personal care products and more delivered by Grubhub drivers.

"Diners have come to expect more choices when they land on Grubhub, including convenience options, which we see as a natural extension of our marketplace and a way to bring more value to the entire Grubhub ecosystem," said Kyle Goings, director of growth and new verticals at Grubhub. "We've been working with 7-Eleven for years to offer their locations on the Grubhub marketplace, and it was a no-brainer to team up with the convenience leader again and bring their operational expertise and scale to Grubhub Goods. Together we are making it even easier for diners to order convenience items and satisfy any quick cravings right from the Grubhub app."

Grubhub has a long history of partnering with convenience stores. With Grubhub Goods, Grubhub is growing awareness for the segment to help generate more orders to convenience stores and restaurants overall on Grubhub. Diners who order convenience items on Grubhub place more orders from restaurants in the following month than those who do not order convenience items.

This expansion to thousands of Grubhub Goods locations in collaboration with 7-Eleven builds on Grubhub's existing owned Grubhub Goods location in Brooklyn, New York, where the inventory and delivery is managed by Grubhub.

To celebrate the national launch of Grubhub Goods with 7-Eleven, Grubhub is offering customers 50% off on orders of $15 or more.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY, NASDAQ: GRUB), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 32 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 14,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7–Eleven stores, 7–Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Grubhub Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grubhub Inc.