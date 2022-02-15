Inflation is Affecting Two-Thirds of American Seniors According to AAG Survey Widowed and Divorced Senior Women are Impacted the Most by Inflation

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans work their entire lives to achieve a comfortable retirement, but inflation and economic trends have made that goal difficult to attain for modern day seniors. New data from American Advisors Group (AAG), the nation's leader in home equity solutions for seniors, shows that the cost of living and other financial pressures have left seniors concerned about their future. To learn exactly how today's seniors are feeling about their retirement, AAG conducted the Modern Retirement Survey with over 1,500 participants ages 60-75.

"Many seniors in this country are discovering that their retirement plans aren't working out as they had hoped, and inflation is only making that reality worse," said AAG Chief Marketing Officer Martin Lenoir. "With older Americans searching for ways to afford the cost of living and increase their cash flow, it's no surprise that so many are turning towards reverse mortgages. With housing prices at a historic high, seniors across the country are tapping into their home equity and using the funds to create a comfortable retirement."

The Data Shows Inflation is Affecting Seniors:

Inflation is a major cause of concern for seniors. Two-thirds of American seniors (66%) are worried that economic inflation will have a negative impact on their retirement

Retirement is more expensive than most seniors had planned for. More than half of America's seniors (53%) say the cost of living is higher than they expected

Not only is life more expensive for today's seniors, but many have less financial stability than they planned to have. One in three seniors (36%) say they have less money than they thought they would at this point in their life

For many older Americans, their financial supply is running out. Nearly one-third of seniors (29%) believe they will outlive their money.

Many older Americans are in need additional funds to secure an adequate retirement. More than one third (37%) of older Americans say they need to increase their cashflow in order to live comfortably.

To read the full results of AAG's Modern Retirement Survey, visit the link below: https://www.aag.com/retirement-survey-2022

While Americans search for ways to increase their cash flow, senior housing wealth reached a historic high at a record $9.57 trillion, according to the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association. Through a federally insured Home Equity Conversion Mortgage loan, more commonly known as a reverse mortgage, seniors aged 62 and older can access their home equity, eliminate their monthly mortgage payments, and remain in their home long term. Seniors who use a reverse mortgage loan to remain in their home long term are required to continue paying their taxes and insurance, live in the home as their primary residence and comply with all terms of the loan.

AAG's Modern Retirement Survey was conducted on December 8, 2021, and included 1,580 participants. Responses include numerous formats, including yes-and-no answers, ranking preferences, and multiple-choice replies. The survey was conducted on a digital platform so participants from all regions of the United States could answer from the safety of their homes. All participants were selected randomly with age and homeownership being the only qualifying factors.

About AAG

AAG is dedicated to helping older Americans find new ways to fund a better retirement through the responsible use of home equity. As the nation's leader in reverse mortgage lending, AAG offers a suite of home equity solutions — including Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages, that are designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement. AAG is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about AAG and reverse mortgage loans, please visit the company's website at www.aag.com.

American Advisors Group, NMLS ID: 9392, 18200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 300, Irvine, CA 92612.

