PitchBook Enhances Investment Style Summary Tool to Streamline Due Diligence Workflows

SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced enhancements to Investment Style Summary, a proprietary analysis tool based on methodology developed by PitchBook Institutional Research Group which helps limited partners (LPs) better assess fund managers. The feature addresses one of the biggest challenges private market participants face of contextualizing the many strategies deployed by fund managers by providing an overview of a fund manager's investment style and historical investments. The tool is displayed at the top of all qualifying Investor Profiles within The PitchBook Platform.

"As the private markets continue to grow and become more complex, due diligence processes and manager research are more important than ever," said Kristina Linova, Senior Product Manager at PitchBook. "The enhancements to Investment Style Summary offer additional transparency to LPs. Better understanding a fund manager's strategy and investment history will be essential to streamlining workflows and making better allocation decisions."

The Investment Style Summary tool consolidates the information LPs need to evaluate fund managers. Clients can analyze a fund manager's specialization across four categories including industry, geography, deal type and deal size, identifying the investor as generalist, targeted, or specialist in each. There is also functionality to filter the scope over different time horizons, allowing LPs to understand how an investor's style has drifted over the past three-, five-, or 10-year periods. Once a timeframe is selected, users can hover over the desired category to see a preview and way to access additional information such as average deal size and a list of investments.

