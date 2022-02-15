Threekit and Logik.io Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Configuration Experiences for eCommerce and Direct Selling in 3D and Augmented Reality Combining Logik.io's headless configuration engine and Threekit's product visualization tools, businesses can now offer best-in-class online and direct selling experiences.

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Threekit , the leading 3D Visual Commerce Platform for brands, manufacturers and retailers, and Logik.io , the next generation headless configuration engine powering eCommerce and CPQ experiences, have partnered to let sales and eCommerce teams deliver faster and more engaging customer experiences.

Logio.io (PRNewswire)

Companies with sophisticated or highly customizable products – such as those in Manufacturing, High-tech, high-end consumer goods, buildings and structures, and medical devices – find it challenging to deliver exceptional experiences when selling their product online due to technology limitations. Particularly when products have a large set of attributes to configure, or have large sets of rules and constraints, determining the right technology to help buyers visualize and purchase is exceedingly difficult, whether in-person or in a virtual online selling environment.

The partnership between Logik.io and Threekit alleviates these challenges by combining the power of Logik.io's high-performance advanced product logic capabilities with Threekit's visual commerce capabilities to make selling any product online with exceptionally engaging experiences not only possible but allows businesses to do so in a way that is easy to manage and administer over time.

"Brands and manufacturers have noticed that having a visual is incredibly important to building trust with a customer," said Matt Gorniak, CEO of Threekit. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Logik.io so that now, our customers will be able to take all of their products, no matter how sophisticated, and be able to not only configure them but to see them in real-time."

In 2022, it's estimated that $7.4T worth of B2C and B2B commerce will happen digitally and shoppers are searching for a more effective way to experience products online and buy with confidence.

At the same time, buyers are expecting a more engaging and faster customer experience. Businesses that offer buyers a self-serve interactive buying experience online, allowing buyers to configure the right solution for their own needs, will get a massive leg up on the competition by offering a superior buying experience.

"The wait between sales calls for a quote confirmation or price or renders is the new deal killer," said Chris Shutts, CEO of Logik.io. "This partnership gives our customers super-powers to deliver the kind of buying experience that everyone wants: interactive, accurate, and fast."

Customers are able to set up advanced visual configuration by establishing their configuration rules and product attributes in Logik.io. Those rules are then passed on to the Threekit platform, where end-users can configure products in real-time in 3D or Augmented reality in the ThreeKit interface on the customer's web or eCommerce experience.

To learn more, visit www.threekit.com or logik.io .

ABOUT THREEKIT

Using the Threekit platform, businesses can upload product information and design files to inexpensively create an unlimited number of interactive 3D, Augmented Reality, and photorealistic 2D visuals. The company's mission is to give brands super-powers to provide a radically better customer experience for shoppers and business buyers. Discerning brands like Crate&Barrel, Steelcase, TaylorMade, Duluth Trading, and California Closets use Threekit because it drives a 40% increase in conversion, a 90% reduction in photography costs, and an 80% reduction in returns. Learn more at: www.threekit.com.

ABOUT LOGIK.IO

Logik.io provides high performance headless configuration technology that alleviates the operational limitations of traditional configurators, streamlines complex selling processes, and enables omni-channel e-commerce sales for enterprise businesses. Purpose-built to complement and enhance Salesforce CPQ and eCommerce platforms, Logik.io delivers a headless solution with Lightspeed performance, a proprietary solving engine, and a simple and intuitive admin experience.

Logik.io was founded by a proven team with decades of experience in the CPQ space and is backed by High Alpha and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at logik.io.

CONTACT:

Kate Ryan

BLASTmedia for Excellarate

317.806.1900 ext. 153

740.525.7433

kate_ryan@blastmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Logik.io