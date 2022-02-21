Pokeworks Unveils Best-in-Class Digital and Rewards Experience

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pokeworks, the world's leading fast casual poke brand, announced the launch of a new website, new app, improved online ordering capabilities and an upgraded loyalty experience for poke lovers everywhere. The fast casual concept has partnered with Koala , Olo and PAR Technology's Punchh for this digital update, which enhances both mobile and online platforms for easier ordering. The three platforms are fully integrated to enable guests to earn and use rewards in the app or online interchangeably. Pokeworks is offering incentives for both existing Pokeworks Rewards members and for new customers to download the app for the first time.

Pokeworks' investment in new digital capabilities provides an all-around enhanced guest experience with online and mobile ordering, allowing them to select their favorite menu items and preferred locations with specialized offers and deals catered to guest preferences and purchase behavior. With an updated loyalty structure, guests will be able to earn rewards and bonuses as well as use customized offer codes. This marks the first of several guest experience upgrades Pokeworks is planning to launch in 2022.

"Innovation is one of our core values at Pokeworks. In that spirit, we saw an opportunity to provide an awesome, seamless digital experience to our savvy guests," said Steve Heeley, CEO at Pokeworks. "Through our new partnerships, our Pokeworks Rewards app and ordering channel experience, we make it easier for guests to order take-out and delivery. Combined with our new loyalty experience, these platforms allow a premium digital experience to match the premium quality poke served in our restaurants."

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Pokeworks on this next iteration of their loyalty strategy," said Don Wight, President and General Manager of Punchh. "Their commitment to earning the lasting loyalty of Pokeworks fans is evident in their implementation of a technology stack that supports a simpler, more frictionless experience for their guests."

"As the restaurant of the future becomes more digital, the right technology stack becomes increasingly important," said Noah Glass, Founder & CEO of Olo. "We are excited to bring our on-demand commerce and delivery solutions to this new stack, partnering with longtime collaborators Koala and Punchh to build Pokeworks' optimal digital experience to meet guests where, when, and how they want to order poke."

In addition to the initial offers for both current and existing rewards members, the new app and online ordering system will host a variety of offers on a rotating basis and include the following evergreen offers:

$1.99 delivery both in-app and online

$9 off with every $99 spent

$5 off for rewards referrals (offer for both the existing and referred members)

"Like other brands, our guests are increasingly accessing us through a variety of digital channels. We want to make those channels as easy to use and compelling as possible while providing more ways to enjoy Pokeworks," said Jayson Tipp, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Pokeworks. "The new app provides more opportunities for us to reward our loyal Pokeworks Rewards Members with rotating rewards, enhanced features and customized preferences based on their favorite Pokeworks locations."

Already the nation's largest poke brand, Pokeworks' performance has earned multiple awards wins, including Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers three years in a row, including being ranked in the top five brands for 2019 and 2020 , and inclusion in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking and top poke concept in 2021. Pokeworks continues to attract eager and sophisticated entrepreneurs to its franchise opportunity, and has set aggressive expansion goals to double new store commitments in 2022 with multi-unit operators throughout the United States and internationally .

For more information on Pokeworks' brand and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.pokeworks.com/franchise .

ABOUT POKEWORKS:

Pokeworks is the world's largest and leading fast casual, premium poke brand. Currently at 65 locations, 85 locations are planned nationwide by year-end 2022. Pokeworks provides a super-fresh, healthy, craveable take on traditional poke bowls, burritos, salads, and sides. The brand serves only the highest quality, sashimi grade sustainable fish, proteins, freshly cut veggies, and hand-crafted sauces. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your Way™ menu allows for complete customization to cater from indulgent to mindful. Menu choices include options for gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, keto, nut-free, and raw.

ABOUT OLO:

Olo is a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry's digital transformation. Millions of orders per day run on Olo's enterprise SaaS engine, enabling brands to maximize the convergence of digital and brick-and-mortar operations. The Olo platform provides the infrastructure to capture demand and manage consumer orders from every channel. With integrations to over 100 technology partners, Olo customers can build digital experiences with the largest and most flexible restaurant commerce ecosystem on the market. Over 500 restaurant brands use Olo to grow digital sales, maximize profitability, and preserve direct consumer relationships.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY AND PUNCHH

For more than 40 years, PAR's (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR's restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., a leading SaaS-based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

