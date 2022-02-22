FORMLESS partners with Polygon to launch SHARE protocol on their Ethereum scaling solution "SHARE" reimagines content distribution with a protocol for peer-to-peer, pay-for-access microtransactions on blockchain

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FORMLESS, Inc. announced that they have received a grant from Polygon, a leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development, to launch a decentralized distribution protocol and platform, called SHARE, that changes how digital content, like music, is owned, distributed, and monetized. The grant comes after the publication of the SHARE whitepaper, which redefines digital content, such as music, as a self-contained machine, implemented on the public blockchain.

Formless CEO Brandon Tory commented, "We're very excited to receive grant funding from Polygon to help bring our technology to market, and we're proud to be part of the Polygon and Ethereum ecosystem. SHARE is a multi-chain protocol by design and Polygon is an excellent solution for high throughput low-cost microtransactions."

Tory and his team recently announced that the SHARE protocol and beta application are expected to be generally available in Q2 of this year. Organizations and artists are encouraged to request early access.

Read the SHARE Whitepaper and request early access here .

About FORMLESS, Inc.

FORMLESS is a Boston, Massachusetts headquartered music technology company with the mission of creating virtual and physical experiences that enable people to live more fulfilling lives. Formless was founded in 2018 by Brandon Tory, a signed artist, former Staff Engineer at Google AI, and former Senior Engineer at Apple. Tory's story of pursuing his dreams as a musician and engineer in parallel is featured in national media that include: Forbes , CNN Great Big Story , CNBC , and Yahoo Finance .

For inquiries contact jason@formless.xyz.

