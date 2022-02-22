Hucu.ai Partners with FamilyShare for Better Patient Visibility and Family Satisfaction

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing together agetech innovation around the world, US-based Hucu.ai and Australian-based FamilyShare (a CollabCare company) are collaborating to benefit aging adults.

"It is incredible how in this age of digital connectivity, certain populations still face barriers to access and communication with their loved ones. This partnership is working globally to solve common problems for older adults," reflects CollabCare CEO Joseph Antony.

FamilyShare offers a platform for older adults to virtually engage with their loved ones through personalized media sharing and communication tools. FamilyShare is a mobile and web application designed specifically for the elderly and those experiencing cognitive decline. While FamilyShare focuses on older adults with dementia, the app is used by aging-care facilities, caregivers, family members, loved ones, and older adults living independently.

For individuals living in care facilities such as long-term care or nursing homes, family members often have limited access to their loved one. With pandemic visitation restrictions, CollabCare recognized an increased need for solutions to bring families together. Through FamilyShare, family members can share personal messages, photographs, movies, videos, and their favorite music and connect in real-time. The FamilyShare platform uses clinically validated reminiscence therapy which has been shown to improve the cognitive state of aging adults. For those without their own digital device, FamillyShare also offers a range of dedicated FamilyShare devices like tablets.

Hucu.ai will be integrated into the FamilyShare application as an add-on intelligent patient-centered messaging feature for customers caring for older adults. This integration means that FamilyShare customers can optimize their engagement and interaction with their loved ones with Hucu.ai's HIPAA compliant Patient Family Chat feature. This allows for simple, instant communication among care professionals, patients, and their loved ones in one secure platform. Hucu.ai will be readily-accessible within the FamilyShare app so that care professionals, older adults, and their loved ones can quickly launch Hucu.ai's Patient Family Chat with one click.

Hucu.ai allows caregivers to provide better care by optimizing their collaboration and communication among healthcare professionals in their care community through custom and patient-centered channels/groups. Caregivers and providers save time coordinating care and reduce hospitalizations through organized, instant, real-time collaboration, including the exchange of patient statuses, documents, pictures, and videos, plus video conferencing.

"The partnership between Hucu.ai and FamilyShare is a natural complement of capabilities designed to solve challenges for aging adults whether living at home or in care facilities. We are excited about for the value we can bring to individuals and families through the combined power of these two platforms, " said Hucu.ai Founder & CEO Asif Khan.

Hucu.ai and FamilyShare are solutions that support person-centered care and connect individuals in real-time from anywhere at any time to ensure better patient outcomes, higher patient and provider satisfaction, and greater patient visibility to family, friends, and loved ones.

