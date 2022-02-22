Identiv Launches Secure Authentication Platform for High-Security NFC Tags

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the Identiv Secure Authentication Platform for validating high-security near field communication (NFC) tags. The platform enables any consumer engagement interaction to provide a unique user experience through Identiv's validation service.

Platform Provides Assurance to Luxury Goods, Consumables, Pharma, Medical Devices, Specialty Retail, and Smart Packaging

The new service builds on Identiv's industry focus on authentication and verification for luxury goods, consumables, healthcare, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, specialty retail, and smart packaging. Use cases for the Secure Authentication Platform and NFC tags include embedded packaging that activates online content on a customer's phone, anti-counterfeiting packaging for luxury items, product registrations, gathering consumer feedback, and more.

NFC is a powerful connecting technology that allows two devices to communicate wirelessly and gives consumers the ability to interact with products. Every NFC tag has a unique identifier (UID). When a consumer interacts with the tag via a mobile device, it creates a URL and generates a signature. The Secure Authentication Platform is the assurance layer between an interacting device ID and the NFC tag's UID.

Identiv's validation service gives consumers and brands confidence in the interaction by directly correlating with a pass or failure prompt generated by the unique signature within the platform. If successfully passed, the consumer receives secure content via the URL. This unique experience cannot be copied or shared. If the consumer posts the URL on social media, it produces a fail result, and any follower who clicks the link is directed to a generic experience.

NFC and the Identiv Secure Authentication Platform establish a more powerful and engaging brand connection for consumers, cultivating a loyal customer base.

"When we saw significant traction with our uCreate NFC ecosystem — including software development kit, mobile app, and customizable high-security NFC tags — the team quickly pivoted to build our Secure Authentication Platform that is flexible enough to connect to any consumer engagement provider in the market," said Amir Khoshniyati, Identiv GM and VP, Transponders. "Based on the market demand for high-security NFC tags, our new Secure Authentication Platform provides the added layer of assurance organizations, brands, and consumers expect. This quarter, we have already introduced three active customer deployments utilizing the platform and expect adoption to continue to grow."

Identiv's RFID and NFC solutions verify identities and security in the IoT and are embedded in billions of everyday objects, including medical devices, books, toys, athletic apparel, perishable, and pharmaceuticals. Its best-in-class product and R&D team is expert in antennae research, design, and manufacturing. For more information on Identiv's complete end-to-end portfolio, call +1 888.809.8880 or contact transponder_sales@identiv.com.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com.

