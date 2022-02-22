InventHelp Inventor Develops Cleaning Tool for Dishes & Household Chores (CCP-1581)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to increase control and protect the hands when washing dishes and doing other household cleaning tasks," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the EASY CLEAN. My design eliminates the need to use separate sponges or scouring pads that may irritate or be hard on the hands."

The invention provides an improved way to wash dishes and scrub pots and pans. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional cleaning tools and sponges. As a result, it ensures that the hands are protected and it saves time and effort. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCP-1581, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

