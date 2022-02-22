InventHelp Inventor Develops Speedy Beader (CCT-4511)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am employed as a hairstylist and spend three to four hours on children's beaded hairstyles as beading is so time consuming," said an inventor from Cincinnati, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop a tool that could save valuable time."

She developed the BEADER FEEDER as a means of attaching beads to braids and other hairstyles that could save valuable time and energy. This invention features an effective, convenient and easy to use design. It could eliminate the hassle of re-beading traditional tools or manually applying beads. Additionally, it may reduce stress and pain in the hand when attaching beads.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4511, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

