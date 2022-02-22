ionir and Zensar Partner to Facilitate Data Mobility for Hybrid & Multicloud

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ionir, a leader in Kubernetes Data Services, announced today that the company is partnering with Zensar, a leading experience engineering and technology solutions company, to provide customers with comprehensive data mobility solutions for hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure.

ionir logo (PRNewswire)

According to the 2021 IBM State of Multicloud report, 30% of organizations are using three or more clouds today; 56% of those on their container/cloud-native journey are running containers in production. IDC recently reported that 80% of workloads are moving to containers while noting that over 70% of containers are operating in private, non-hyperscale environments. Driving forces for hybrid and multi-cloud growth include customer concern for single-source reliability, vendor lock-in, price, compliance and geolocation. However, complexity at scale hinders advanced use cases, because while applications can be easily moved across clouds, the underlying data is more challenging to move, copy and protect in the hybrid and multi-cloud environment.

ionir addresses the friction created by data gravity, making Kubernetes data as portable as applications – with ionir, any volume can be copied across clusters or the globe in 40 seconds or less, regardless of capacity or distance.

Animesh Pillai, AVP and global head, digital infrastructure, Zensar, said, "Cloud is omnipresent, offering benefits to clients like faster time to market, ease of use, etc. However, data mobility does present a few challenges, which is what ionir manages successfully. We look forward to working closely with their team to enable our global clients to navigate multi-cloud environments seamlessly."

Jacob Cherian, chief product officer, ionir, said: "Applications are relatively easy to move between clouds, but it's the data where things get tricky. ionir and Zensar are working to help solve that problem. Adding ionir to Zensar's solution stack will provide enterprises with more agile multi-cloud strategies. We're looking forward to the new opportunities this agreement will bring."

About Zensar (www.zensar.com)

We conceptualize, build, and manage digital products through experience design, data engineering, and advanced analytics for over 130 leading companies. Our solutions leverage industry-leading platforms and help clients be competitive, agile, and disruptive as they navigate transformational changes with velocity. With headquarters in Pune, India, our 10,000+ associates work across 33 locations, including San Jose, Seattle, Princeton, Cape Town, London, Singapore, and Mexico City.

Follow Zensar via:

Zensar Blog: http://www.zensar.com/blogs

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Zensar

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zensar-technologies

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Zensar

Catch our refreshed new website at: www.zensar.com

About ionir

ionir's cloud-native storage and data management platform for Kubernetes combines high-performance, software-defined storage and data management with data mobility to enable customers to build a single data cloud for their applications across all their infrastructure, anywhere. ionir is backed by leading international VC funds Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and C5 Capital, among others. For more information, visit www.ionir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ionir