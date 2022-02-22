Leading With Belief: Le-Vel's THRIVEpalooza Heads to The Gaylord Texan

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to thrive like never before! This April, Le-Vel, the world leader in human nutritional and skincare innovation, brings its high-energy recognition and business growth event to the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

The 2022 theme, "beLieVe," encourages attendees to have faith that they can create the life they truly deserve and achieve their goals, no matter how high. THRIVEpalooza attracts Brand Promoters, better known as THRIVERS, from across the globe for in-depth training, world-renowned speakers, team building activities, an awards presentation and over-the-top parties and entertainment.

Rolling out the red carpet on Thursday, April 7, Le-Vel kicks off the festivities with a black tie dinner for Le-Vel Millionaire Award Recipients. Lines of THRIVERS will form out the door for the famous Opening Night Party on Friday, April 8, as well as the exclusive VIP Party on Saturday, April 9. A highly anticipated product debut, expected to break barriers in a new product category, will kick off the weekend.

Trainers will include top Le-Vel Promoters from around the world and Le-Vel's executive team. Le-Vel is welcoming keynote speaker, Laura Gassner Otting, to the main stage as well. She will teach THRIVERS how to do work that really matters so they can live their best lives. A returning favorite, the Social Media Room, will feature vibrant THRIVE vignettes for social media sharing, and is host to a special guest speaker, Brock Johnson, an Instagram growth coach.

THRIVERS can look forward to surprise giveaways, hands-on activities, recognition awards and a lot of motivation, including the winners announcement of the 3rd annual 12-Week Ultimate THRIVER Competition .

"This year will be the best that our THRIVERS have seen with top-notch speakers, brand-new experiences and more fun than ever," say Le-Vel Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette. "Past attendees have told us how THRIVEpalooza gives them a sense of vision, showing them what is achievable as a Promoter, and how they can make it a reality for themselves. It's a can't-miss event for anyone who wants to level up."

Tickets are on sale now. The $100 Event Ticket includes complete access to the Opening Night Party, sessions and entertainment. The $385 VIP Ticket includes premium access for the ultimate THRIVEpalooza experience.

To buy tickets, visit https://le-vel.com/THRIVEpalooza

The Gaylord Texan Resort is an upscale, family-friendly resort overlooking Lake Grapevine. A block of hotel rooms has been reserved for THRIVEpalooza attendees.

To book a room, visit https://le-vel.com/THRIVEpalooza#hotel

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), and THRIVE SKIN (a CBD skincare system). All of Le-Vel's products contain premium vitamins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients.

In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Southeast Asia.

For more information about Le-Vel, visit www.le-vel.com and follow us on social media on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and YouTube .

Media Contact: Liz Reuth, liz.reuth@le-vel.com

