BioTheryX Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich as Chair of Its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioTheryX, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on developing targeted protein degraders to create life-saving medicines, today announced that Nancy Miller-Rich has assumed the role of Chair of the BioTheryX Board of Directors. Ms. Miller-Rich, who has been serving as an active Independent Board Director, succeeds David Stirling, Ph.D., a co-founder of BioTheryX and previous Chief Scientific Officer of Celgene, who will remain as a member of the Board.

"Nancy has honed her commercial and business strategy expertise over 35 years in the biopharmaceutical industry. Her energetic and savvy brand of leadership has become instrumental as BioTheryX evolves into a clinical-stage company, with our first development candidate BTX-1188 entering the clinic earlier this year. Her vision and passion as Chair of the Board will be invaluable as we continue to build BioTheryX into a leader in next generation protein degradation," said Philippe Drouet, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioTheryX. "We thank David for his pivotal role as co-founder of BioTheryX and for his many years of dedicated involvement. We look forward to our continued collaboration with David on the Board."

Ms. Miller-Rich previously served as Senior Vice President, Global Business Development and Licensing, Strategy and Commercial Support for Human Health at Merck & Co., where her responsibilities included global business development, alliance management, strategy, commercial assessment, forecasting, market research, promotion, social media and commercial digital transformation. Prior, Ms. Miller-Rich held several leadership positions at Schering-Plough, including Group Vice President, Consumer Care Global New Ventures and Strategic Commercial Development, and she also worked for Sandoz and Sterling Drug. Ms. Miller-Rich serves on the Boards of Directors of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics and Attralus.

"I am honored to assume the role of Chair of the Board at such a pivotal time for BioTheryX. This incredible team continues to build upon their industry-leading expertise in protein degradation to advance a broad and growing pipeline of targeted protein degradation therapies that have the potential to transform the treatment of patients with a range of serious cancer, inflammatory and immunological diseases," said Ms. Miller-Rich. "It has been a privilege to serve on the Board alongside David, an industry pioneer, and I look forward to partnering with him, the Board and management team."

About BioTheryX, Inc.

BioTheryX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from cancer, inflammatory and immunological diseases through the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation therapies. We leverage our proprietary PRODEGY technology platform and differentiated targeted protein degradation approach to design small molecules that regulate protein homeostasis. We believe our approach is applicable to a broad range of diseases and has the potential to target proteins that have historically been considered undruggable. Our initial programs are focused on oncology indications with high unmet medical need. For more information, please visit www.biotheryx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

