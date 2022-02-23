CMS Energy Names Christopher Fultz Vice President of Gas Operations

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy and its principal subsidiary Consumers Energy, announced today that Christopher (Chris) Fultz is named vice president of gas operations effective March 1. Chris will be responsible for overseeing the company's gas compression, transmission and distribution functions and the integrity of our gas system.

CMS Energy Logo (PRNewswire)

"Chris's leadership during his tenure at Consumers Energy truly embodies our culture of caring for people, the planet and Michigan's prosperity," said LeeRoy Wells, Jr, senior vice president of operations. "Chris will tap his project management expertise and deep partnerships with union representatives and company employees to improve safety performance to produce great results."

Chris previously served as the executive director of gas operations, transmission, storage and compression. He joined the company in 2014 and held increasingly responsible roles within the company's project management department, where he rose from manager to executive director.

Before joining Consumers Energy, Fultz worked for Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Black & Veatch. He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and a master's degree in electrical engineering and power systems from Michigan Technological University. He also holds a master's degree in business administration from Oakland University.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CMS Energy