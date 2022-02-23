InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Crafters (DLL-3872)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create an easier way to dispose of crafting materials while working on a project," said an inventor, from Garland, Texas, "so I invented the SCRAP-CATCHER. My design will not compromise the user's dexterity when engaging in a craft or hobby project."

The invention provides an effective accessory for crafting or related projects. In doing so, it enables the user to contain small pieces and debris. As a result, it reduces messes and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for crafters. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-3872, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

