Knowland Announces Expanded Partnership with Aimbridge Hospitality

ARLINGTON, Va. and PLANO, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowland, the world's leading provider of data-as-a-service insights on meetings and events for hospitality, announced today that Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading global hospitality company, has expanded its partnership with Knowland to provide access to meetings and events data for sales teams at the property level.

Marriott-Knoxville-Downtown, Aimbridge Hospitality (PRNewswire)

Management companies such as Aimbridge Hospitality are turning to Knowland to increase group revenue, improve sales team productivity, and better understand market opportunities across their portfolio. Above-property reporting provides increased visibility to better manage property-level activity while gaining insight into local market recovery.

Gaining intelligence beyond the comp set – Today's sales teams must look beyond their hotel's traditional comp set to grow revenue. Using Knowland helps them easily access relevant detail at the property level. Data-driven insights such as accounts booking in their market, industry segments with the highest growth, and insights on competitors help reveal new target industries and accounts.

Reporting aids visibility from a management perspective – Developing a leadership workflow at the management level helps Aimbridge gain insights into not only usage data, but also the ability to strategically review market activity, align on strategy, and determine the right prospects for each property. Monitoring usage and activities help sales leaders hold sales teams accountable as group business continues to return while revealing market trends that inform investment decisions at the corporate level.

Above-property cost efficiencies enable flexibility – The corporate pricing structure makes it more cost-effective for individual properties to take advantage of Knowland benefits. It allows Aimbridge Hospitality to support each property from a strategic, above-property, decision-making perspective while in turn adding value to its overall portfolio at the property level.

Jamie Grittman, SVP sales, strategy, and innovation, Aimbridge Hospitality said: "Access to data and technology tools empowers our hotel sales teams to generate topline revenue that will maximize profit through group sales, creating value for our hotel owners. We're committed to investing in these powerhouse data tools such as what Knowland provides."

Patricia Shea, vice president, sales, Knowland, said: "We couldn't be more pleased to have an industry innovator like Aimbridge expand their relationship with Knowland. As a best-in-class hotel management company, they understand today, more than ever, that investing in a data-driven sales pipeline is a high-value asset. We look forward to helping the Aimbridge team continue on the road to even greater profitability."

ABOUT KNOWLAND

Knowland is the world's leading provider of data-as-a-service insights on meetings and events for hospitality. With the industry's largest historical database of actualized events, thousands of customers trust Knowland to sell group smarter and maximize their revenue. Knowland operates globally and is headquartered just outside Washington, DC. To learn more about our solutions, visit www.knowland.com or follow us on Twitter @knowlandgroup.

ABOUT AIMBRIDGE HOSPITALITY

Aimbridge Hospitality is a leading, global hospitality company offering best-in-class hotel management services across a broad spectrum of franchised branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge's premium portfolio represents over 1,500 properties in 50 states and 23 countries, inclusive of pipeline. With the most robust brand diversity in the industry, Aimbridge operates 84 lodging brands, in addition to more than 90 independent boutique/lifestyle hotels in the portfolio. As the world's largest third-party operator, Aimbridge is dedicated to its mission to leverage its scale to add value for owners and opportunities for associates better than any other hotel operator. Aligned with a concentrated focus, agility, and expertise for each vertical, Aimbridge drives market success for hotels and optimizes investment returns for owners. Aimbridge Hospitality's global headquarters is based in Plano, Texas, with additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Fargo, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. Evolution Hospitality, Aimbridge's Lifestyle Division, is based in San Clemente, California, Aimbridge's International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Moscow. The company's division in Mexico, Group Hotelero Prisma, has offices in Monterrey and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com and connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.

