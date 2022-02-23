Mindray Equipment Ensures Comprehensive Medical Security of Athletes in 3 Designated Hospitals for Winter Games in Beijing

BEIJING, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray, a leading global provider of medical devices and solutions, has been providing the medical equipment used in three designated medical facilities — Peking University (PKU) Third Hospital, PKU Third Hospital Yanqing Branch and PKU Third Hospital Chongli Branch — for the winter games being held in Beijing during February and March 2022, ensuring a complete chain of world-class, intelligently connected medical solutions including first aid, diagnosis and monitoring for all athletes.

All designated hospitals and clinics for Beijing winter sports events are equipped with Mindray's patient monitors, ventilators, infusion pumps, anesthesia machines, defibrillators, and other medical products while one of the key highlights — 5G ambulances for the event — are fitted out with Mindray's M9 portable ultrasound system, BeneVision N1 patient monitors, and BeneHeart D6 automated external defibrillators (AED). In emergency situations where every second counts, the BeneHeart D6 AED increases the chance of successful defibrillation, while the M9 portable ultrasound system is capable of making efficient and precise acute trauma and cardiac incident diagnoses. During transit, the compact patient monitor ensures doctors and clinicians are informed about the whole process of the patient's life parameters, and all data can be inserted directly to the bedside patient monitor once they arrive at the hospital.

Mindray's M9 (Portable ultrasound) and BeneVision N1 (Patient monitor) mounted on ambulances (PRNewswire)

This lifecycle belongs to one of Mindray's key smart solutions — the M-connect IT solution — which remotely links the entire medical emergency workflow from sports venues to the hospital. This empowers ambulance staff to be connected with the central clinical command center and enables in-hospital medical staff to collaborate in the rescue in real time while the patient is in transit. Ultrasound images and patient vital signs can be shared which enables the remote guidance of the first-aid process and the formulation of a suitable treatment plan before the patient arrives at the hospital. This significantly improves working efficiency and enhances patient safety during patient transition scenarios.

"Innovation has been at the forefront of these winter sports competitions and has allowed us to care for all of the athletes through the use of advanced medical and health equipment plus cutting edge 5G technology which will also undoubtedly continue to benefit many more people in the future," said Zhao Qixia, Vice President of PKU Third Hospital Chongli Branch.

Aside from providing the equipment that keeps international athletes healthy while competing in China, Mindray's products have been widely used to support large-scale international sports events including the use of Mindray's AED and portable ultrasound system for first aid in rugby clubs in the UK and the pre-season test for a football club in Latin America, respectively. Over the last two-plus years, Mindray has worked on the front line in the fight against COVID-19 with more than 100 countries and regions, providing a full set of medical devices such as ventilators, patient monitors, infusion pumps, ultrasound systems and laboratory solutions to caregivers across the globe.

For more information, please visit Mindray.

About Mindray

Founded in 1991, Mindray is a leading global provider of medical devices and solutions. Firmly committed to our mission to "advance medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible," we are dedicated to innovation in the fields of Patient Monitoring & Life Support, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Medical Imaging Systems and Orthopedics, amongst others.

Mindray possesses a sound global R&D, marketing and service network. Inspired by our customers' needs, we adopt advanced technologies and transform them into accessible innovations that bring healthcare within reach across the world. While improving quality of care, we help reduce its cost, making it more accessible to a larger part of humanity. Today, Mindray's products and services are serving healthcare facilities in over 190 countries and regions.

