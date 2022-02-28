The Free Spirits Company Announces Expansion of Core Team

MARIN COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Free Spirits Company announces additions to the core team that intended to accelerate the growth of the brand to capture a global leadership position in the Non-Alcoholic Beverage Industry.

Launched in November 2020 and inspired by the world's great spirits, including Bourbon, Gin, and Tequila, Free Spirits has been on a significant growth path for the past 18 months inking retail agreements across North America with dozens of retailers including Total Wine & More, HyVee and Safeway.

To continue the trajectory of growth, Dave McCarthy, former Chief Commercial Officer of Molson Coors, has come on as a strategic advisor at The Free Spirits Company. McCarthy's experience will focus the brand's operational execution and capital raising efforts to maximize value for our drinkers and our shareholders alike. "After decades in the beverage category, I've seen the teams, the liquid and the brands that work and don't work. What Milan has assembled here is something special and I couldn't be more excited to play a part in guiding the Company."

Jon Fox has been hired as Director of Digital and E-Commerce. Fox is a highly respected digital, ecommerce and brand marketer, pioneering the pre-owned luxury sector with cult vintage brand What Goes Around Comes Around. Fox will own and lead all aspects of The Free Spirits Company's ecommerce business from creative and messaging, to technology and broadly, the acquisition and retention of FS customers. Additionally, Fox will spearhead all digital brand marketing around new product launches, of which multiple are planned for 2022.

A key hire for the brand, Tim Anto, former operations leader at PepsiCo & Unilever, will lead sourcing strategy, manufacturing, and fulfillment, a job that has never been more challenging or important to the success of The Free Spirits Company. As Head of Supply Chain, Anto leads Free Spirits' commitment to a fair, sustainable, and quality supply chain that enables the brand to innovate and efficiently deliver products to market.

JD Dornell, a Research Scientist and Biochemist, is now the Head of Innovation and Product Development at The Free Spirits Company. Shortly after earning his Biochemistry and Cell Biology PhD from Rice University, JD jumped right into the product development realm creating personalized products at companies like Colgate-Palmolive and Prellis Biologics. With a desire to push the non-alcoholic spirits category beyond its potential with old and new technologies alike, he will ensure the brand's commitment to constant innovation. JD will create the spirits and flavor profiles that shape modern cocktail culture by leveraging the Free Spirits process of distillate reconstruction.

The Company also hired Annemarie Roberts to lead sales and develop of the California Market across both on and off premise accounts. Roberts was previously at Samson & Surrey where she was the brand ambassador for Philadelphia Distilling, FEW Spirits, Widow Jane, Brenne French Single Malt, and Mezcal Vago in NorCal.

"The absolute most rewarding element of this experience is seeing the team of people who've agreed to join us grow. The diversity of background, skill sets and perspective feels like a competitive advantage and I couldn't be prouder to be a part of this team," remarked Milan Martin, the Company's Founder & CEO.

Free Spirits gives drinkers a new way to enjoy cocktails, giving them complete control over how much – if any – alcohol is used in their construction. By replacing the traditional spirit 1:1 with Free Spirits, drinkers can now enjoy non-alcoholic versions of their favorite cocktails with all the flavor they would expect and none of the effects of alcohol.

Each one of the Free Spirits is crafted to be a complex, nuanced, non-alcoholic alternative to its boozy cousin. Not only are these spirit alternatives crafted to be bold, delicious and non-alcoholic; they are also each infused with B Vitamins and Amino Acids to help elevate the drinker's mood, energy and experience.

The Free Spirits Company is now offering three expressions.



The Spirit of Bourbon is a rich, oaky, caramel-kissed non-alcoholic alternative to a great Kentucky Bourbon. The oak-caramel nose is followed by a velvety-smooth, malty brown sugar finish, making The Spirit of Bourbon the heart and soul of your favorite cocktail.

The Spirit of Gin is a smooth, bright and floral non-alcoholic alternative to a London Dry Gin. With the fresh nose of juniper, followed by notes of citrus, coriander and cardamom, The Spirit of Gin never fails to excite and refresh.

The Spirit of Tequila is made in the spirit of an oaky vanilla kissed Reposado. With an earthy, spicy nose and a smoky, agave-forward palate, The Spirit of Tequila will ignite the moment and keep the conversation on the sunny side of the street.

Free Spirits are available for purchase at www.drinkfreespirits.com .

Each crafted non-alcoholic bottle retails for $37.

Located in Marin County, California, The Free Spirits Company crafts non-alcoholic spirits including Bourbon, Gin and Tequila through a process called Distillate Reconstruction that sources natural real ingredients like American White Oak, European Juniper, and Mexican Blue Agave, then distills their essence and reconstructs the unique nose, flavor notes, and mouthfeel of the world's great liquors. Where the alcohol would have been, Free Spirits infuses vitamins B3 and B6 along with naturally uplifting amino acids like taurine for that little something extra. With Free Spirits, drinkers have complete control to 'dial-up' or 'dial-down' their favorite cocktail from replacing 1:1 to 'half and half' or beyond, without sacrificing taste. Free Spirits are made for those who refuse to compromise between a great cocktail and a great time. The days without complex and delicious non-alcoholic options are over, it is time to break free. Free Spirits - the good spirit of great cocktails.

