ICONIC HOLLYWOOD ADDRESS TO BECOME THE ASTER, A PRIVATE MEMBERS' CLUB AND HOTEL OPENING JUNE 2022

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aster is conceived around the deeply held belief that the next generation of private members' clubs will embody the warmth, welcome and sophistication of the world's best luxury boutique hotels. Launching in June 2022, this first-of-its-kind club will deliver a space designed to activate each member's mind and body, where they can work, play, and stay, surrounded by robust programming in the heart of Hollywood.

Design-forward with personalized service, The Aster will provide members with unique indoor and outdoor amenities including a swimming pool, lounges, workspaces, bars, restaurants, a recording studio, a screening room, a cabaret lounge and a variety of spaces dedicated to health and wellness. Additionally, 35 luxurious all-suite hotel rooms - each over 700sq.ft in size, with workspaces and lounges - will be available for members and visitors alike. Hotel guests will have access to all member amenities during their stay, offering an exclusive look into the property's unique membership program.

This adults-only members' club and hotel, named after the native Aster flower which blooms in Los Angeles, will welcome a dynamic group of trailblazers and multihyphenates, all while transcending the stereotypical membership club. The Aster's hybrid club-cum-hotel approach supports a diverse, ever-changing array of guests and experiences, free from any strictures.

The project is curated and executed under the creative, and attentive care of award winning Salt Hotels . The forthcoming launch will follow the hospitality brand's most recent openings in 2021, Hotel Greystone (Miami Beach) and Hutton Brickyards (Kingston, New York), which will bring the brand's portfolio to five unique properties, with The Aster presenting the first members' club offering.

The property is situated in an impressive six-storey 95,000 sq.ft building on the iconic Vine Street between Yucca Street and famed Hollywood Boulevard intersection. The space has been strategically placed at the very heart of Hollywood making it just a stone's throw away from landmarks such as the Capitol Records building, Gower Studios and Netflix.

The Aster will welcome a fellowship of innovators, artists, and dynamos, providing unique spaces to bring work and ideas to life. A club where creative connections come naturally, members are invited to plug in or unplug, utilizing the variety of unique spaces.

Experiences at The Aster are designed to activate each member's mind and body. Here, curiosities are awakened, and passions explored through a robust schedule of programming. From tranquil wellness experiences to moments of collective fun and celebration, The Aster will be home to the most fascinating partners Los Angeles has to offer. Members will have exclusive access to entertainment - including rare performances and new talent introductions - comedy, cuisine, education, wellness, fitness and art.

The property will also be home to a destination restaurant, available by reservation to members and visitors alike. Situated on the expansive 7,200 sq.ft rooftop space, the drinking, dining and entertaining destination will showcase panoramic views of the Hollywood hills, Downtown Los Angeles and beyond. Further details on this offering will be revealed at a later date.

"When we began developing the concept for The Aster, we sought to create a new type of membership club, by establishing a modern hospitality-led space for individuals in Los Angeles with a diverse range of backgrounds and interests, each with one commonality - the desire to connect" shares David Bowd, Founder & Chief Executive.

"As a result of the pandemic, we've noticed how the lines of work and play have blurred and there is an increased desire to live with flexibility and freedom. In creating The Aster we look forward to providing locals and travelers alike with meaningful spaces to meet, connect, work, dine and unwind, regardless of whether someone is a member or hotel guests" adds Kevin O'Shea, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer.

