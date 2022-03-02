Pivotal Moments Media Announces New Platform for Mental Fitness

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivotal Moments Media (PMM), a national entertainment and education company, announces new platform for Mental Health and Fitness content, including podcasts, documentaries, feature films, music, and access to speakers. The company's mission is to strengthen mental fitness worldwide by creating, distributing, and promoting entertainment and education programs that inspire and motivate people to become mentally fit, overcome adversity, and lead fulfilling lives.

PMM first partnered with EVERFI, a social impact technology company, to create a first of its kind Mental Wellness Basics course for high school students. The program has reached nearly one million students and counting. In 2021, PMM launched various channels dedicated to different communities. For mental fitness related to the military community ( Charlie Mike Vets ), for coaches and athletes ( GRIT Athletes ), for women ( Her Journey ) and for millennials/gen z in the workplace ( We Are Everyone ). Podcast guests include celebrities, pro-athletes, best-selling authors, and community influencers. Films can be found, like Saving The Roar , a documentary about the fortitude, grit and leadership of the young men on the 2012 Penn State Football team who saved the football program. Online educational, training and leadership materials are also developed under the company's Pivotal Lessons channel.

PMM collaborates with brand ambassadors to develop and promote its content. "I'm thrilled to have on-board ground-breaking, grammy-nominated artists like Ty Herndon on-board, and emerging music stars like Autumn 'Auti' Gillispie. Athletes like NFL player, Freddie Scott II and world renowned brain surgeon, Dr. Jason Cormier, have also joined as ambassadors," said Bob Morgan, Founder and CEO.

Our content pipeline and ambassador list is growing. Up next is a new channel focused on mental fitness for creatives titled, Resilience. The first podcast, "Soundboard," will be hosted by Dove award-winning, multi-platinum country recording artist Ty Herndon . Episodes will feature a multitude of artists sharing wins and struggles in their mental health journeys.

"I am honored to be an Ambassador, creator, and teacher for PMM. In addition to my forthcoming album, 'JACOB' I am developing a podcast called,'Soundboard'. A soundboard in music is where you control the loudness of instruments on stage. I will share stories with other artists who will teach you how to turn down negative voices and thoughts in our minds, and turn up the positive and healthy," says Herndon.

In the coming months, PMM will add additional podcasts and content. This includes new music releases through Pivotal Moments Music, and access to qualified speakers through its newly launched Pivotal Voices Speakers Collective.

Pivotal Moments Media recognizes that many people do not get the information and education they need to identify and cope with mental health issues early enough. Many recent health reports indicate that we are living in an unprecedented mental health crisis and our youth especially are affected ( HHS ). The PMM platform will curate and produce education and entertainment through its website, film, music and other avenues with resources to encourage mental fitness. Instagram / Twitter / LinkedIn / Website

