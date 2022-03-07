Ameritas announces Kais elected executive vice president, retirement plans

LINCOLN, Neb., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas President and CEO Bill Lester today announced the election of Jim Kais to executive vice president, retirement plans, effective March 6, 2022.

"Jim's election recognizes the outstanding work he's done to enhance the position of Ameritas retirement plans as a Main Street market leader," Lester said. "He's big on ideas and a great strategic thinker. We appreciate the advances he's led since bringing his knowledge and experience to Ameritas just four years ago."

Kais' accomplishments at Ameritas have included revamping the retirement plans distribution system and attracting seasoned industry experts to his team. He also recently led the successful acquisition by Ameritas of BlueStar Retirement Services, Inc. He has more than two decades of experience in retirement plans. Prior to joining Ameritas in 2018, he held several roles with increasing responsibility culminating as senior vice president, retirement practice leader at Transamerica. Prior to Transamerica, he held various roles at ADP TotalSource, Prudential and Merrill Lynch.

Kais earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and business administration from Ursinus College, Collegeville, Penn., and he holds the FINRA Series 6, 63 and 26 securities registrations.

About Ameritas®

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC., member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through the business name of Ameritas Advisory Services. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

