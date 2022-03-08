Creative Realities|Reflect Announce Winter '22 Release Featuring New Product Availability And Key CMS Software Enhancements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & DALLAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflect Systems, Inc., a leader in digital signage solutions and now a part of Creative Realities, Inc., announced Tuesday morning their Winter '22 software release, featuring general availability of new products and a range of enhancements to help enterprise clients deploy world-class digital experiences.

Today's release comes on the heels of closing the merger between Reflect and Creative Realities and just weeks after the companies celebrated their first joint account win.

Highlighted below are a few of the enhancements included in the Winter '22 update.

Zero Touch Production Release

Reflect Zero Touch – an innovative new approach to interactive experiences – was first introduced as a concept last summer, and the company is pleased to announce it is now available for production deployment. Zero Touch can turn any screen to an interactive digital signage experience via a scannable QR code that allows control of the screen. Users can navigate content, enter information and even shop from their personal mobile device.

For organizations wanting to provide more engaging, interactive experiences, but fighting costly touch screen installs or issues of keeping screens sanitized, Zero Touch provides a cost-effective and safe way to attract and immerse users. Zero Touch also allows brands to extend the digital experience to the user's mobile device even after they leave the proximity of the big screen, providing greater marketing reach and engagement opportunities.

Mobile User Interface (UI) for Reflect Xperience

Launched in January of 2021, Reflect Xperience is a reimagined way to access and use ReflectView , the premiere platform for enterprise-class digital signage. Reflect Xperience allows brands to maintain centralized control of their digital sign content programs, while enabling individual users to easily and quickly schedule content specific to their location – easing the burden on content creation teams, improving the local appeal of content programs and ensuring consistency across locations.

Reflect Xperience's new mobile UI makes scheduling quicker, easier and even more intuitive by allowing any authorized user to update and schedule content directly from their mobile device.

Android Media Player Support

ReflectView has long been the leading digital signage solution for Windows and BrightSign media players, and the company has now extended its reach to support Android media players. In addition to the vast majority of customer applications using BrightSign and the range of specific applications for Windows media players, support for the Android player now allows clients to leverage the system-on-a-chip solutions offered by key manufacturers such as ELO and NEC.

Customers can now deploy any combination of these three hardware platforms using ReflectView – benefitting from the industry's most feature-rich, scalable and flexible digital signage platform.

"This opportunity highlights an advantageous expansion of our work with key partners like BrightSign," said Lee Summers, formerly CEO of Reflect and now member of the senior leadership team, serving as the new company's President of Media and AdTech. "This new capability allows us to deploy BrightSign, or even Windows player solutions, into environments where customers have a legacy investment or need to support Android players as well. Without Android support, it is possible both Creative Realities and BrightSign would be blocked out of these opportunities."

Enhanced API Support

The company continues to enhance its industry-leading network monitoring functionality with the addition of new device information APIs. These new API enhancements support calls to endpoints to regularly retrieve device health information, such as disconnected displays and a variety of media player communications data – including online/offline status, expired content and content playback errors.

This approach significantly reduces the amount of data needed to discern network status and identify endpoints that require attention. In addition, these APIs allow IT management to easily add information on the performance of their digital signage network to existing monitoring tools, such as Power BI, which further simplifies and optimizes network management.

"Reflect's renowned ability to consistently bring new and innovative capabilities to enterprise digital signage customers is just one example of why merging our two companies made so much sense," said Rick Mills, CEO of Creative Realities. "Combining Reflect's world-class software capabilities and Creative Realities' deployment and creative services allows us to deliver outstanding value to our shared customers for many years to come."

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. The company designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater and stadium venues. The company has operations across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

About Reflect

Now a part of Creative Realities, Reflect provides powerful, cost-effective digital signage platforms and solutions, helping organizations to create compelling experiences that engage staff and keep customers coming back for more. Reflect supplies everything brands need, including strategy, creative services, robust content management and ad trafficking systems, and media sales, all backed by the market-leading ReflectView and AdLogic software platforms.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, product releases, future operations and capital resources. Words such as "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. They are based on the opinions, estimates and beliefs of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks are discussed in the "Risk Factors" section contained in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our ability to effectively integrate Reflect's business operations, our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results and reserves, our ability to execute on our business plan, our ability to retain key personnel, potential litigation, supply chain shortages, and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services, including those as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

