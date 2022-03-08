Flagship Pioneering Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Pioneering, the bioplatform innovation company, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, ranking as the #2 most innovative company in North America.

(PRNewsfoto/Flagship Pioneering) (PRNewswire)

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

"Flagship Pioneering founds and builds companies based on its in-house breakthrough innovations that address three of the most consequential problems facing society: preventing and treating disease, feeding a growing population, and combatting climate change," said Noubar Afeyan, PhD, Founder and CEO, Flagship Pioneering. "We are focused on altering the arc of what is achievable in human health and sustainability by rooting our work in the future, allowing ourselves to imagine what is possible five, ten, and twenty years from now, and working back from there."

Flagship Pioneering conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to improve human health and sustainability. Bioplatforms allow for the intentional and repeatable generation of multiple medicines or agricultural and sustainability products. After the first few years of creating and nurturing these bioplatforms within Flagship, they are resourced and developed as companies poised to have incredible impact on human health, the planet and society, advancing our mission.

Many of the bioplatform companies that Flagship has founded have invented entirely new modalities or therapeutic approaches, bred new plants, or introduced novel agricultural methods for measuring and rewarding carbon capture. They include Rubius Therapeutics, which makes red blood cell-based medicines; Moderna, which harnesses mRNA to instruct the body to manufacture its own therapies; and Indigo Ag, which improves farms' sustainability, growers' profits, and consumer health through microbiology and digital technologies. Flagship launches 6-8 companies a year that it fosters and grows until they become independently operating businesses with additional investors, primed for scalable impact.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, the firm has, through its Flagship Labs unit, applied its unique hypothesis-driven innovation process to originate and foster more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $140 billion in aggregate value. To date, Flagship has deployed over $2.6 billion in capital toward the founding and growth of its pioneering companies alongside more than $19 billion of follow-on investments from other institutions. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises 42 transformative companies, including Axcella Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXLA), Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ: CDAK) Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI), Evelia Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVLO), Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX), Indigo Ag, Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ: KLDO), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA), Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY), Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA), Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB), and Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGTX).

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

press@flagshippioneering.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flagship Pioneering