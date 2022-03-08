FOOD TECH BRAND FUTURE FARM CONTINUES LAUNCH IN THE UNITED STATES MARKET AT THE 2022 EXPO WEST CONFERENCE

Future Farm Excited to Introduce Plant-Based Products and Brand to Anaheim and the United States

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian founded food-tech and lifestyle brand, Future Farm (https://futurefarm.io/), is continuing its launch into the U.S. market by exhibiting at the 2022 Natural Products Expo West conference in Anaheim, CA from March 8th-12th, 2022. Expo West is the world's largest natural and organic-industry event and attendance marks a turning point in Future Farm's trajectory.

Future Farm is more than a plant-based meat, it's a lifestyle brand that envisions a world where people eat more plants

Future Farm is more than just a plant-based meat alternative, it's a lifestyle brand that envisions a world where people choose to eat more plants, not animals. Since its launch in May of 2019 in Brazil, Future Farm has disrupted the plant-based industry by bringing a world-class product experience and a sunny swagger to more than 25 countries, proving that choosing to eat meat-alternatives is a lifestyle change worth making. The company's four core products promise to be tasty, healthy, and sustainable.

"We're so excited to bolster our U.S. market launch by exhibiting at Expo West. We feel privileged and honored to be alongside some amazing industry leaders," says Marcos Leta, Founder of Future Farm. "This marks the start of Future Farm's profound journey to change the plant-based industry and bring our vision to life: A world where people choose to eat plants, not animals."

At Expo West, Future Farm will showcase its lifestyle brand and embark on its journey to transform the plant-based industry in the U.S. Attendees will get to experience the brand firsthand, sample delicious products, and take home Expo West-exclusive merchandise.

About Future Farm:

Future Farm is on a mission to change the way the world eats.

Launched in May 2019, Future Farm™ is the first and leading Latin American food company specializing in plant-based, animal-free meat. Committed to using only real, whole-food ingredients grown from the earth, Future Farm delivers cutting-edge innovation, premium-tasting and cost-competitive options, with a consumer-forward approach to product development and marketing.

In summer 2021, Future Farm broke ground on U.S. soil with Future Burger, as its hero product, along with three other product innovations: Future Beef, Future Meatballs and Future Sausage and will follow up with exciting innovations later in 2022.

Future Farm's products are made with 100% GMO-free soy, peas, chickpeas and other plant-based ingredients and competitively priced at an SRP of $5.29, in an effort to democratize the plant-based meat options for consumers. The U.S. market can expect the brand's continued innovations to span multiple meat, poultry, fish and dairy offerings.

For more information and details on Future Farm's U.S. launch, visit www.futurefarm.io .

Media Contact:

Marvin Roca

The Rose Group

marvin@therosegrp.com

707-540-1850

