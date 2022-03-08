GHX Celebrates the Best 50 North American Healthcare Providers for Supply Chain Excellence

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today announced its annual list of the Best 50 supply chains, which recognizes the highest performing healthcare provider organizations in North America. Honored for their work in improving operational performance while driving down costs through supply chain automation, the Best 50 honorees stand out among North America's premier hospitals for setting the standard for supply chain excellence. The 2021 recipients will be honored at the 22nd annual GHX Summit taking place May 9 - 12, 2022 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

"These leaders know that to achieve operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness and improve patient care, it's critical to fortify the supply chain through automation," said Bruce Johnson, president and CEO, GHX. "And this has never been more important. Organizations such as the Best 50 are leading healthcare toward a more value-driven future. In the face of continuing personnel shortages, they realize more efficient supply chain operations can help relieve over-burdened staff while combating financial and operational pressures."

Selected among more than 4,100 hospitals connected to the GHX digital trading network (Exchange) in the U.S. and Canada, the Best 50 winners scored highest in critical areas including maximizing automation, increasing Exchange utilization and trading partner connections during the 2021 calendar year.

The 2021 GHX Best 50 winners are as follows (listed in alphabetical order):

Aspirus, Inc. ( Wausau, Wis. )

Baptist Health ( Little Rock, Ark. )

Bellin Health ( Green Bay, Wis. )

Blanchard Valley Health System ( Findlay, Ohio )

Cedars-Sinai ( Los Angeles, Calif. )

Community Medical Centers ( Fresno, Calif. )

Edward-Elmhurst Health ( Naperville, Ill. )

El Camino Health ( Mountain View, Calif. )

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System ( Baton Rouge, La. )

Greater Baltimore Medical Center ( Baltimore, Md. )

Hackensack Meridian Health ( Hackensack, N.J. )

Houston Methodist Hospital ( Houston, Texas )

Lehigh Valley Health Network ( Allentown, Pa. )

Loma Linda University Health ( Loma Linda, Calif. )

Los Angeles County Department of Health Services ( Los Angeles, Calif. )

MedStar Health ( Baltimore, Md. )

MetroHealth System ( Cleveland, Ohio )

Michigan Medicine ( Ann Arbor, Mich. )

MultiCare Health System ( Tacoma, Wash. )

Nebraska Methodist Health System ( Omaha, Neb. )

NYU Langone Health ( New York, N.Y. )

Parkland Health ( Dallas, Texas )

Riverside Health System ( Newport News, Va. )

Rush University Medical Center ( Chicago, Ill. )

RWJBarnabas Health ( Oceanport, N.J. )

San Antonio Regional Hospital ( Upland, Calif. )

Scripps Health ( San Diego, Calif. )

Sentara Healthcare ( Norfolk, Va. )

Southwest General Health Center ( Middleburg Heights, Ohio )

St. Luke's Health System ( Boise, Idaho )

Stanford Health Care ( Palo Alto, Calif. )

Summa Health ( Akron, Ohio )

Tampa General Hospital ( Tampa, Fla. )

Tucson Medical Center ( Tucson, Ariz. )

UC Davis Health ( Sacramento, Calif. )

UC San Diego Health ( San Diego, Calif. )

UCHealth ( Aurora, Colo. )

UCI Health ( Fullerton, Calif. )

UCLA Health ( Los Angeles, Calif. )

UCSF Health ( San Francisco, Calif. )

UF Health ( Jacksonville, Fla. )

UHS N.Y. ( Binghamton, N.Y. )

UMC Health System ( Lubbock, Texas )

UNC Health ( Chapel Hill, N.C. )

University of Utah Health ( Salt Lake City, Utah )

UVA Health ( Charlottesville, Va. )

UW Medicine - Harborview Medical Center ( Seattle, Wash. )

UW Medicine - University of Washington Medical Center ( Seattle, Wash. )

Vanderbilt University Medical Center ( Nashville, Tenn. )

Yale New Haven Health System ( New Haven, Conn. )

Selection Criteria:

Criteria period for consideration as a Best 50 honoree is a full calendar year (January 1 – December 31, 2021). To qualify, providers must have:

Four complete closed quarters on the GHX Exchange (from first PO date)

More than 10,000 PO lines processed annually

Best 50 providers are ranked for each of the following "big three" exception types (the lower the exception rate, the higher the rank):

Price Exception (price exceptions/PO lines)

SKU Exception (SKU exceptions/PO lines)

UOM Exception (UOM exceptions/PO lines)

Rankings also consider gross transaction volume (GTV) per bed (i.e., PO GTV / staffed beds) and total number of PO trading partners.

About GHX

Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub.

