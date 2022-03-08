Jolt Brings AI Video Intelligence to Customers Through Partnership with Wobot.ai

LEHI, Utah, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolt, the leader in digital food safety and operations execution software, has announced a new partnership with Wobot.ai , an AI-powered video intelligence platform that uses closed-circuit television (CCTV) infrastructure to identify, document, and distribute insights to business stakeholders.

With Wobot.ai, Jolt can offer an automated layer of task validation to its customers. In combining AI-powered video footage and screenshots with Jolt Lists, customers can detect task bottlenecks, augment training modules, and facilitate corrective actions. This integration benefits Jolt customers across verticals like QSR, Carwash, TSR, Retail, Hospitality and more.

"The use of Jolt with Wobot.ai connects the loop of task completion with video confirmation, allowing action to be taken in real-time for situations like addressing customer satisfaction, staying compliant, rewarding excellent performance, or taking action on equipment that may inhibit service or production. This powerful combination is sure to deliver immediate value," stated Tim Pincelli, Global VP of Partner & Alliances at Jolt.

Adit Chhabra, Co-Founder & CEO of Wobot.ai stated, "Our partnership and intelligent integration combination extends the capabilities of both solutions to provide unmeasurable value to our mutual customers. We are very excited to be a marketplace partner with Jolt delivering an AI powered awareness platform to all industries."

Jolt creates digital operations management solutions to help restaurants, hotels, and retail outlets build accountability, enhance food safety, and boost employee performance, with confidence. Supported by solutions dedicated to creating peace of mind, Jolt's mission is to empower everyone to love work and live life. To learn more, visit www.jolt.com .

Wobot.ai is an AI-powered video analytics platform that provides a simple, smart and effective way to connect existing CCTVs and monitor process compliance while detecting and tracking anomalies in an organization's standard operating procedures. Wobot.ai offers video analytics for standard operating procedures such as hygiene, safety, productivity, and customer experience.

