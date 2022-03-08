LifeStraw Peak Series Offers Next-Level Water Filtration in the Outdoors

Industry-leading technical upgrades combined with rugged, sustainable and lightweight materials meet the needs of outdoor adventurers

BALTIMORE, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStraw, a public health B Corp on a mission to provide equitable access to safe drinking water, announced the spring launch of its Peak Series water filtration systems designed for use in the outdoors and backcountry. Building on the success of the original LifeStraw design, the Peak Series features six models offering premium durability and versatility in lightweight and compact carrying options: the Personal Water Filter Straw (redesigned after 17 years!), the 650 ml and 1L Collapsible Squeeze Bottle Water Filter System, the 3L and 8L Gravity Water Filter System, and the 8L Gravity Water Filter + Water Storage Bag.

For every LifeStraw product sold, a child in need receives access to safe water for an entire year.

"Peak Series products will enable outdoor adventurers to explore the backcountry by providing reliable access to safe water," said Alison Hill, CEO of LifeStraw. "In turn, sales of these products enable us to deliver on our mission to provide equitable access to safe drinking water across the globe."

She added, "Right now, LifeStraw is actively working to respond to the growing Ukrainian refugee crisis, with safe water and other critical needs. This week, we shipped over 800 purifiers and filters to Romania to be distributed to refugees and internally displaced peoples—and we are in the process of shipping additional filters to other organizations. We believe everyone deserves safe refuge and safe water."

This work to make a positive global impact is ongoing. For every LifeStraw product sold, a child in need receives access to safe water for an entire year. LifeStraw's Give Back program has provided more than 6 million children with a year of safe water as of 2021. The program maintains local, on-the-ground teams of educators within each community to provide consistent and comprehensive education, follow-up, product maintenance and data collection.

The Peak Series incorporates innovative designs and upgraded materials to offer a safe, reliable water solution in the backcountry as outlined in this video . The new Peak Series offers:

Extreme durability: The series is built with tougher, thicker premium materials that withstand long-term wear and tear.

Leak-proof storage capabilities: Custom caps prevent leakage and enable leak-proof storage while not filtering.

Enhanced microfilter performance: The products remove bacteria and parasites, and include a customized backwash accessory that helps maintain flow rate and remove sand and silt.

Highly versatile: Designed with quick connects and universal threading, the products are interchangeable with other pieces of gear, and the filters thread onto universal water bottles.

Ultra compact and no extra parts: The filters are removable and reconfigurable for ultimate packing flexibility.

The original LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Straw, the most popular outdoor water filtration device available, has been updated with a fresh design and reimagined for improved versatility, sustainability and usability. The new Peak Series Personal Water Filter Straw ($19.95) is an ultra-lightweight personal water filter that boasts a better grip, an enhanced flow rate for easy sipping, a built-in gravity hose attachment, and universal threading for attaching to squeeze bottles. No backpack, pocket or glove compartment should be without one.

Ideal for trail running, thru-hiking, climbing and more, the Peak Series Collapsible Squeeze Bottle Water Filter System (650 ml $32.95 / 1L $37.95) is an all-in-one water storage and filtration device made from premium durable materials that are twice as thick and strong as any squeeze bottle system on the market.

The Peak Series 3L Gravity Water Filter System ($59.95) with a 47-inch hose is a simple, economic, lightweight, and compactable option for small-group camping and backpacking. The optimized filtration cartridge boasts a high flow rate and ability to remove sand and silt without clogging, while the water storage bag is extra strong and leak-proof.

The best in dromedary bags meets the best in filtration performance with the Peak Series 8L Gravity Water Filter System ($79.95). It's easy to hang from a tree or RV for quick hydration at basecamp. (Available mid-May)

The Peak Series 8L + 8L Gravity Water Filter System is the ultimate basecamp high-capacity filtration system that allows for seamless quick-connect safe storage. This system makes it easy for just one person to carry water for the entire team. (Available mid-May)

Straw, Squeeze and 3L products will be available mid-March 2022 at REI, Bass Pro Shop, Dick's Sporting Goods, Public Lands, independent retail and LifeStraw.com. The 8L systems will be available in May, 2022.

ABOUT LIFESTRAW

The original LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, which converts microbiologically contaminated water into safe, potable water, was introduced in 2005. LifeStraw's Guinea worm filter has also been instrumental in the near-eradication of Guinea worm disease. Today, LifeStraw products are used in more than 64 countries by schools, clinics, outdoor enthusiasts, adventure travelers and households, and are regularly deployed to support communities impacted by emergencies or natural disasters requiring potable water. LifeStraw's innovative water filtration technology is rigorously tested by independent laboratories and leveraged across some of the harshest environments around the world. The company is also Climate Neutral certified B Corp. For every product purchased, a school child in need receives safe water for a year. LifeStraw's water filtration options are sold in retail stores in North America and Europe, and online at www.lifestraw.com . Follow LifeStraw on Instagram and TikTok at @LifeStraw.

