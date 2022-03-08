MobileFuse Earns TAG Platinum Certification for Industry-Leading Standards to Fight Crime, Protect Brand Safety in Digital Advertising

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileFuse , one of the largest in-app, CTV, and DOOH advertising platforms, today announced it earned the "TAG Platinum" Certification from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) for attaining all three TAG Seals, including Certified Against Fraud, Certified Against Malware, and Brand Safety Certified. MobileFuse stands as the first and only in-app and CTV exchange within the TAG Platinum community.

TAG is the leading global initiative focused on stopping criminal activity and protecting brand safety in digital advertising. TAG Platinum status has only been achieved by an elite group of companies who successfully met the organization's rigorous guidelines for all three of its industry-leading seal programs. By doing so, MobileFuse showcases its commitment to combating fraud and malicious digital advertising practices, and its focus around addressing ad quality for both the supply and demand side.

"TAG Platinum status is the highest honor TAG can award to a company for its standards in fighting criminal activity and protecting brand safety, and we are delighted to recognize MobileFuse for its efforts to protect the digital advertising supply chain," said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. "We hope MobileFuse's leadership will encourage other companies to raise their standards through TAG Certification, and we look forward to working with MobileFuse to create a safer and more transparent ecosystem."

"We're committed to delivering a proven brand-safe environment for our clients and partners, and our TAG Platinum status shows we're leading by example," said Ken Harlan, founder and CEO of MobileFuse. "With the continuously changing digital advertising ecosystem, it's critical that all companies take strong steps towards maximizing safety and minimizing fraud. We're proud to be the first and only in-app-focused company among the 15 organizations with TAG Platinum Certifications, and look forward to welcoming others as they join the group."

MobileFuse is one of the largest in-app CTV, and DOOH advertising platforms. The company serves leading brands, agencies, bidders, and app developers across a variety of verticals. MobileFuse empowers its clients by reaching highly curated and receptive audiences via unique solutions combining moments-based targeting, patented location verification, custom creative, and data-driven insights across a large location-based in-app and CTV exchange. Founded in 2009, MobileFuse is headquartered in New York City and has offices throughout the U.S. For more information, visit https://mobilefuse.com/ .

