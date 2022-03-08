Penn Global Marketing Builds on Rich Culture of Mentorship and Service by Joining Integrity

DALLAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), an omnichannel insurtech leader in life, health and wealth solutions, today announced it has acquired Penn Global Marketing, a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in St. Louis, Missouri. As part of the acquisition, Steve Gaffney, CEO of Penn Global Marketing, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

With a rich history spanning decades of industry leadership, Penn Global Marketing has built a strong and dedicated team of highly skilled professionals known for exceptional customer service. Through its knowledgeable and well-trained agent force, the respected IMO offers life and health insurance products, as well as annuities. The organization is directed by an experienced executive council, with members possessing an average tenure of 20 years. With the support of this council, they have worked to build a culture of mentorship coupled with a passion for serving others and improving the lives of the company's clients nationwide.

"Steve and his team understand that the insurance industry is all about creating strong relationships in order to make a difference in the lives of Americans," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Penn Global Marketing shares our holistic vision for the future of the life, health and wealth industries. With Integrity's proprietary platform supporting their growth, Penn Global Marketing will continue doing what they do best, only at an accelerated pace. In addition, Steve's proven expertise in guiding and mentoring agents will complement Integrity's key leaders as we work to innovate the industry together. We are honored to welcome Steve and his team to the Integrity family."

"Innovation and technology are key to the future of our industry," explained Steve Gaffney, CEO of Penn Global Marketing. "Integrity puts the most cutting-edge insurtech resources at our fingertips, giving us the ability to increase our production to a level that would take us a decade or more to achieve on our own. Our partnership with Integrity gives our agents access to a truly comprehensive platform of products, resources and technology that will help them achieve their goals and take better care of their clients. By partnering with Integrity, we'll not only reach our objectives but go well beyond them. I'm thrilled to join the Integrity family and can't wait to help shape an even brighter future for our industry."

Integrity's partners are thrilled to add fellow industry icon, Gaffney, to the Integrity network. Penn Global Marketing will work to innovate alongside other Integrity partners. Together, the partners collaborate and strategize on solutions that optimize insurance and financial processes, while protecting the life, health and wealth of the Americans they serve.

Penn Global Marketing is eager to extend its reach and product offerings by utilizing Integrity's omnichannel platform of insurtech resources. This one-of-a-kind, end-to-end suite of offerings includes powerful quoting and enrollment systems, convenient CRM capabilities, innovative product development, and insightful data and analytics. The Integrity platform also includes shared business services that will streamline Penn Global Marketing's administrative functions, freeing agency leaders to focus more on growth strategy and execution. These efficiency-driven services encompass Technology & Innovation, People & Culture, finance, legal and compliance, as well as access to a world-class advertising and marketing agency.

Furthermore, Penn Global Marketing can now offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about Penn Global Marketing's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/PennGlobalMarketing.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an omnichannel insurtech leader of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Penn Global Marketing

Penn Global Marketing, based in St. Louis, Missouri, specializes in meeting the insurance needs of the American public, with special emphasis on the senior market. Through its sales unit of career agents, Penn Global Marketing assists tens of thousands of clients in 43 states and the District of Columbia. An organization built by salespeople for salespeople, their senior sales managers average tenure of 20 years is integral to the leadership, training and development of its agent group. The ideal of being in business for yourself, but never by yourself, resonates throughout the company's culture. Penn Global Marketing is committed to serving the clients who put their trust in the company's services and the career professionals who represent the company. For more information, visit www.pennglobalmarketing.com.

