Pexip is First to Offer Microsoft Teams Cloud Video Interop (CVI) in Microsoft Azure Government Cloud Enables U.S. Federal agencies to use video conferencing systems to join Teams meetings in their Impact Level (IL) 4 Azure Government tenant

HERNDON, Va., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pexip announced it is the first and only Microsoft Teams Cloud Video Interop (CVI) solution available for Microsoft's Government Community Cloud (GCC) High. Federal customers who have deployed Microsoft Teams in GCC High can now enable video teleconferencing systems to join Teams meetings in GCC High, as well.

Government agencies with video calling devices that support SIP and H.323 standards can now call into Teams meetings or join with One-Touch Join from their Cisco and Poly devices. Pexip's certified CVI solution enables these video conferencing devices to join Teams meetings, delivering a familiar meeting experience for all participants from the meeting room. For organizations that have standardized on Microsoft 365 with Teams, Pexip CVI protects their old and new investments by enabling the continued use of video conferencing devices while the organization adopts Teams and transitions to Teams Rooms.

Pexip's CVI offering is the first and only product to be interoperable with GCC High, an ITAR-compliant FedRAMP High Cloud Service Offering (CSO) built to the exacting cybersecurity standards required for Impact Level Four (IL4) enclaves supporting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). With GCC High and Azure Government, customer data is isolated from data in the commercial Microsoft 365 Services, stored within the United States, and encrypted using validated FIPS 140-2 cryptographic modules. Access to customer data is strictly limited in accordance with FedRAMP High privileged access controls. With Pexip and Microsoft, Federal IT leaders can maintain full control of their data every step of the way.

"Virtual and hybrid meetings are here to stay, and Pexip's ongoing collaboration with Microsoft helps organizations adapt to the changing workplace with flexibility and ease. We are proud to be the first and only provider to bring Microsoft Teams interoperability to Microsoft Office 365 GCCH and Microsoft Azure Government cloud and look forward to supporting public sector customers and government contractors with their most mission-critical communications." said Karl Hantho, president of the Americas, Pexip.

"As government organizations adapt to hybrid work and modernize their operations, streamlining access, while maintaining rigorous security and compliance to Microsoft Teams meetings is critical," said Rick Wagner, corporate vice president, Microsoft Federal. "With Pexip, agencies can bring everyone together on this platform no matter where you are working from."

This solution is ideal for federal agencies and systems integrators using Microsoft Teams in CUI and IL4 data enclaves. Examples include:

Critical Infrastructure

Defense

Export Control

Law Enforcement

Nuclear / Energy

Judicial

To learn more about Pexip CVI for Microsoft Teams and how it can benefit your agency, please visit our website.

Contact Information

Gillian Dalslaaen, VP Marketing

gillian@pexip.com, tel. +47 40461025

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View original content:

SOURCE Pexip AS