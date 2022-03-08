SENSTAR OPENS SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT BRANCH IN ROMANIA

RAMAT GAN, Israel, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar, a Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SNT) company, is pleased to announce it has opened a software development branch in Timisoara, Romania. A team of highly skilled developers and quality assurance specialists will focus on advancing Senstar's software solution portfolio.

"The addition of new talent and perspectives in Europe will help strengthen the Senstar Symphony™ Common Operating Platform with Sensor Fusion Engine roadmap and expand the market for our premier software platform," said Director of Software Development Bogdan Moldovean. "Romania offers a large pool of technical talent with a reputation for high-quality software development services. Having a development center in the EMEA region will allow us to holistically address our customers' unique needs and subsequently develop related products and solutions."

The Senstar Symphony Common Operating Platform is a modular solution for security management and data intelligence. In addition to being an open, highly scalable video management system with built-in video analytics, it includes full-featured access control and perimeter intrusion detection modules. But what truly sets Senstar Symphony apart from other systems is its Sensor Fusion Engine. By intelligently combining low-level sensor data with video analytics, the sensor fusion engine achieves the highest levels of performance, far beyond that of the individual devices. Senstar Symphony seamlessly incorporates sensor fusion, event algorithms, and rule-based actions to provide unmatched capabilities, flexibility, and performance.

About Senstar Technologies Ltd.

Senstar Technologies (formerly known as Magal Security Systems) is a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video, and access control security products and solutions, as well as site management. Over the past 45 years, Senstar Technologies has delivered its products as well as tailor-made security solutions and turnkey projects to hundreds of satisfied customers in over 80 countries under some of the most challenging conditions. On June 30, 2021, the Company completed the sale of its project division for approximately $35 million. The Company is now focused entirely on security products, both software and hardware, and product-based solutions, with a highly visible and scalable business model through its Senstar brand.

Senstar is a global leader in innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (PIDS) and intelligent video management (VMS) with advanced video analytics and access control, offering a comprehensive suite of innovative, intelligent, integrated security technologies. Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated technologies that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. Senstar, which products are found in thousands of sites including critical infrastructure, logistics, corrections and energy, has been protecting high risk assets for more than 40 years. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.senstar.com.

For more information: IR Contact: Senstar Technologies Ltd. Brett Mass Doron Kerbel, Adv. Managing Partner V.P. General Counsel & Company Secretary Hayden IR +972-3-5391500 +1-646-536-7331 Doron.Kerbel@senstar.com Brett@HaydenIR.com

