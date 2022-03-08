Shields Health Solutions and Boston Children's Hospital Collaborate to Give Patients and Families Enhanced Specialty Pharmacy Services

BOSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Hospital, the number one pediatric hospital in the nation, has established a specialty pharmacy called Boston Children's Pharmacy.

Conveniently located across Longwood Avenue from the hospital, Boston Children's Pharmacy has engaged Shields Health Solutions ("Shields"), the country's leading specialty pharmacy integrator and care provider, to collaborate in developing a specialty pharmacy program that will provide patients with complex chronic conditions access to specialized pharmacy services designed to lower costs, expand treatment options, enhance medication management, and improve their overall health.

The collaborative arrangement between Boston Children's Pharmacy and Shields will offer new support services to meet the unique needs of pediatric patients with complex chronic conditions. Now, patients who fill their prescriptions with Boston Children's Pharmacy will be guided by specialty pharmacy liaisons who will work with patients on-site in certain Boston Children's Hospital ambulatory programs. Among other things, these liaisons work with teams of experts to assist patients and families with health insurance prior authorizations or securing financial assistance thereby overcoming one of the significant barriers to care.

These expanded patient support services, combined with access to recently approved and newly available drugs, will give Boston Children's Hospital's patients greater availability for onsite treatment options. Shields currently partners with more than 70 health systems around the country and has helped their patients reduce co-pays, promptly receive medication delivery, often within two days, and improved medication adherence greater than 90 percent on average.

"The positive outcomes for our children and families are our top priority," said Kevin B. Churchwell, MD, President and CEO of Boston Children's Hospital. "With the specialized care that Shields Health Solutions will provide, we know that we will be able to provide more families with the outcomes they desire when they are in our care."

"Collaborating with Boston Children's Pharmacy and providing our specialty pharmacy services to the children and families who need it most is truly an honor," said Lee Cooper, CEO of Shields Health Solutions. "We are excited to help patients at Boston Children's achieve their best outcomes so they can live their best lives."

About Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children's Hospital is ranked the #1 children's hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Home to the world's largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, 3,000 researchers and scientific staff, including 10 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 25 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 12 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children's research community. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children's is now a 415-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care. For more, visit our Answers blog and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook and YouTube.

About Shields Health Solutions

Shields Health Solutions is a specialty pharmacy integrator and care provider, partnering with hospital leaders on every aspect of specialty pharmacy creation, growth and management. The company provides the fastest, lowest risk model for health systems to create a hospital-owned specialty pharmacy program. In doing so, Shields provides health systems with on-site pharmacy and care professionals, a purpose-built specialty pharmacy technology platform, and access to 80+ percent of all limited distribution drugs (LDDs) and most (health insurance) payors in the nation. Shields provides ownership of all specialty pharmacy assets in a health system's name.

