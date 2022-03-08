Topgolf Expands California Footprint with First Greater Los Angeles Area Venue Opening in Ontario <legend role="h2">Topgolf<span>Ontario welcomes Guests from the Inland Empire area to signature</span>Topgolf<span>experience</span></legend>

DALLAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Entertainment Group, a modern day, technology-enabled entertainment company, is set to open its first Greater Los Angeles area venue on Friday, March 11.

Located off I-10 near Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park, Topgolf's 75th global venue welcomes all communities in and around San Bernardino County and the Inland Empire to enjoy Topgolf's signature, technology-driven multi-level entertainment experience players have grown to know and love.

"As a company focused on providing our players with an experience like no other, we are thrilled for the opportunity to connect with Greater Los Angeles," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Artie Starrs. "We are excited to invite the community to come play golf with us, with the fun and energetic experience that people of all ages can only get at Topgolf."

The open-air, three-level venue will feature 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-inspired signature menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming for all ages. The venue is equipped with an outdoor patio, rooftop terrace and private event space.

Beyond entertainment, Topgolf Ontario will employ approximately 400 Associates, further strengthening San Bernardino County's economy. Those interested in joining the team at Topgolf can visit Topgolf's career website.

Topgolf Ontario marks the third venue to serve the state of California alongside venues in San Jose and Roseville (Sacramento). Topgolf continues its Greater Los Angeles area expansion in early spring with the opening of its second Los Angeles-area venue in El Segundo. Located on the Pacific Coast Highway, just south of the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and west of The 405, the El Segundo venue will have a similar 102 climate-controlled hitting bay design and will be fully equipped with Topgolf's latest technology and a 10-hole green grass golf course.

"The energy and excitement for Topgolf in and around the Inland Empire is incredible," Starrs added. "We are excited to finally open our doors to these communities and are looking forward to entertaining guests through the power of play."

