NORFOLK, Va., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trader Interactive , the parent company of leading online marketplaces in the lifestyle vehicle and commercial equipment industries, announced today a digital retailing (DR) initiative being rolled out on all of its marketplaces, starting last month with its Cycle Trader site for motorcycles. For many months now, the company has focused development resources on building a proprietary, intuitive online purchase experience for consumers.

Trader Interactive to Roll Out Digital Retailing across All Marketplaces (PRNewswire)

The new components of Cycle Trader's digital retailing platform went live last month with a "Buy Online" option available on the site's premium vehicle listings. Consumers interested in purchasing online from the convenience of home are guided through trade-in valuation, delivery and payment preferences, appointment scheduling and deal summary details with full pricing including city taxes, title and dealer fees. This process leads to the powersports industry's first digitally signable, dealer-specific purchase agreement with the option to complete the purchase either on CycleTrader.com or at the dealership.

"Most consumers begin their vehicle shopping online, and completing the purchasing process online is the next logical step while also being demanded by the marketplace," said Troy Snyder, Vice President of Digital Retailing for Trader Interactive. "We've handled the technical complexity of stitching together all motorcycle purchase activities and necessary data points to create an easy-to-use digital retailing platform."

Benefits for dealers include:

Improved customer experiences

Reduced operations overhead

Enriched lead and consumer insights

Trade-in asset acquisition and finance lead generator

Compliant, penny-accurate, signable buyer's order

One-click dealer activation once onboarded

Active lead status and details within Trader Traxx

Acts as digital salesperson and finance manager within one platform

"Twenty years ago, relatively few motorcycle dealers considered online marketplaces to be an essential part of their sales strategy. Today, it's a cornerstone of the business, and that's where digital retailing will be in a few years," said Candace Isom, Marketing Director at America's Motor Sports, Nashville. "I signed on to Cycle Trader's DR program as soon as it became available, and I'm confident that the faster purchasing experience available to shoppers will pay off both in terms of operational efficiencies and closed sales."

"We are building the market's most complete, intuitive and advanced digital retailing platform possible to give consumers, dealers and lenders a true online purchase experience," said Lori Stacy, CEO of Trader Interactive. "As the company with the largest portfolio of lifestyle vehicle and commercial equipment marketplaces, we are leading the way in supporting dealers with the creation and execution of an effective, end-to-end digital retailing strategy."

In the coming months, Trader Interactive's DR solution will continue to expand the ways in which buyers and sellers are brought together.

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, commercial vehicle, and heavy equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's brands include lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader, Aero Trader, and Trade-A-Plane, as well as commercial vehicle marketplaces Commercial Truck Trader, Equipment Trader, NextTruck, Rock & Dirt, and Tradequip. For more information, visit www.TraderInteractive.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trader Interactive