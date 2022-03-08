Unstoppable Women of Web3 Launches Diversity and Education Initiative with $10 Million Grant by Unstoppable Domains

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unstoppable Domains , the leading platform for user-controlled digital identity on Web3 with 2+ million registered domains, today announced it has joined forces with 70 leading Web2 and Web3 companies to form the " Unstoppable Women of Web3 " initiative. Unstoppable Women of Web3 is a diversity and education group focusing on training the next generation of talent, with a mission to equalize the playing field early in the Web3 era. All collaborators have pledged to feature work created by historically marginalized groups in at least half of all materials used for Web3 education. In addition, Unstoppable Domains will distribute over $10 million worth of NFT domains to support women in their Web3 journey.

(PRNewswire)

"The future of Web3 is around a powerful value position to businesses and consumers. Our goal is to ensure that diversity, which is a key indicator of innovation, is included in the fabric of the Web3 movement," said Sandy Carter, SVP of Unstoppable Domains and Founder of Unstoppable Women of Web3. "With education, community, and mentoring, we're lowering the barrier to entry for women and creating investment, job opportunities, and training for millions of women around the world."

The group launches on International Women's Day with a 24-hour Twitter Spaces focused on Web3 related topics, featuring the first 70 organizations to support the initiative. Those organizations include 360Fashion for Web3, African Leadership Group, Alchemy, Algorand, Altair, Ancient Warriors, Arizona State University, AudPop, BFF, Binance.US, Bitstamp, Blockchain Association, Blockchain.com, BlockFi, Blue Studios (showcasing its kids NFT wallet), Capital Factory, Chipper, Consensys, Crypto Chicks, Crypto Tech Women, CTO Advisors, Decentraland, Deloitte, DLZP Group, The Drone Racing League, Efi Pylarinou Co., Fame Lady Squad, FemPeak, Fiat Republic, Future Intelligence Group, Gemini, Girls in Tech, GMI Studios (Deadheads), Good Dollar, Google Cloud, The Guild DAO, HUG, Kaleido Insights, Lazy Lions, The MetaSyndicate, Mighty Digital, MktgNutz, NEO, NFT365, NFT Heat, Nyla Collection, OpenSea, Opera, Pazly.dev, Polygon, Ripple, The Sandbox, Sheros, SonderConnect, Surge, SydTek DAO, TiE Global, theCube, Thunderbird School of Global Management, TokenPlace, TPI, Unstoppable Domains, Valiant Entertainment, Verve Events International, We3, Women in Blockchain, Women of Blockchain Canada, Women Leaders of Data, and Your Story.

"The rise of Web3 technology presents an incredible opportunity to help connect this next generation of innovators with the tools and supportive networks they need to be a part of this rapidly changing space," said Christin Brown, Global Financial Services Strategy & Solutions Lead at Google Cloud. "Google Cloud is proud to be a part of the Unstoppable Women of Web3 initiative and support the growth of tomorrow's female leaders."

"Deloitte works with clients to harness the opportunities and capabilities that blockchain and Web3 technologies have to offer and to capitalize on this next major wave of disruption and innovation," said Janet Foutty, Executive Chair of the Board, Deloitte US. "As a champion of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and women in tech, our goal is to ensure there is equitable access for women in building the future of the internet."

Unstoppable Women of Web3 will encourage women to learn, participate and drive diversity in the Web3 community, with a focus on how women can bring their superpowers to impact the space. Initial themes will be: how to get started, the technology of Web3 (including blockchain), creators including art, music, gaming, and more. In addition, the group will tackle community building, investing, and teaching women how to be change-makers. This knowledge will be shared through Twitter Spaces, Discord, Telegram and in-person events, starting with a live event at SXSW in Capital Factory's HQ. Unstoppable Domains Learning and Development will be sharing content with all WoW3 community members.

"Web3 will flourish if it's built with diversity in mind. Industries that are represented with diversity of thought, experience, ethnicity and gender reflect their ecosystems and users most accurately," said Maya Miller, Chief People Officer at Blockchain.com. "We're proud to participate in the Unstoppable Women of Web3 initiative to bring more women into the fold and create a financial system for the internet that works for all."

"Central to BlockFi's ethos is inclusion - we are building a bridge between financial services products for digital assets," said Flori Marquez, Founder and SVP of Operations at BlockFi . "We firmly believe that crypto is for everyone and are so proud to join this initiative."

Along with Unstoppable Domains donating $10 million worth of free domains for all attending the International Women's Day events and other activities throughout the year, OpenSea will host an auction on March 8 that includes over 22 NFTs including a Pudgy Penguin, Crypto Chicks, Ancient Warriors, Valiant Entertainment, and a Lazy Lion. The funds raised will go to Girls in Tech, a nonprofit focused on educating and training the next generation of women leaders. In addition, Decentraland has committed to support Unstoppable Women of Web3 in building a WoW3's headquarters.

"Decentraland is honored to participate in the Unstoppable Women of Web3 campaign, and actively create a more equal world in the virtual setting. We're excited to onboard more people to Web3 and ensure it's a welcoming environment for us all," said Marja Konttinen, Marketing Director, Decentraland.

"I'm joining this movement representing the next generation of talent," said Nyla Hayes, the inspiring 13-year-old creator of Nyla Collections and TIME magazine's first Artist in Residence. "The Web3 world opens up opportunities for all, regardless of age. I'm proud to be a woman of color helping to shape NFTs and Web3."

"The Queens of Lazy Lions joined this movement early on and saw the potential that exists in web3," said Narelle Bailey, Managing Director of Verve Events International, also known as @Disko_Leopard. "The community aspect for global talent is a movement that women need to not only be a part of but drive in the market."

The Unstoppable Women of Web3 group will publish a quarterly "100 Inspirational Women of Web3" to put a spotlight on women changing the world, and will launch a list of Women Speakers on a variety of Web3 topics to act as a resource for event coordinators. In addition, there will be a mentorship program powered by Girls in Tech.

"The Metaverse and Web3 is an incredible movement that will impact nearly every aspect of our personal and professional lives in the near future," said Adriana Gascoigne, Founder and CEO of Girls in Tech. "We want to make sure women have a seat at the table as this iteration in technology begins to take shape and evolve, which is why Girls in Tech is expanding our offerings to include a focus on Web3 skills training and programs."

Read what other Web2 and Web3 leaders are saying about joining the initiative here . To learn more, please visit the Unstoppable Women of Web3 resource page , follow the group on Twitter , and join our Discord for more frequent updates. On March 8 at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET, catch the YouTube Live Event "What is Web3?" here .

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an NFT domain name provider and gateway to the decentralized web. Unstoppable Domains allows anyone to purchase a domain name that is minted as an NFT on the blockchain, giving the owner full ownership and control. The company is backed by Draper Associates and Boost VC, and supported by grants from the Ethereum Foundation and Zilliqa Foundation.

Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of Deloitte's legal structure.

Media Contact:

unstoppabledomains@dittopr.co

Blockchain domain name provider (PRNewsfoto/Unstoppable Domains) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unstoppable Domains