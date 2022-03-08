Vitech Announces Integration Partnership with Intercax

BLACKSBURG, Va., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, A Zuken Company and global leader in Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) solutions, today announced its partnership with Intercax. Through this partnership, Intercax will add support for GENESYS, Vitech's flagship MBSE platform, into its Syndeia Digital Thread Platform. Users of GENESYS will be able to extend and integrate their system models and architectures developed in GENESYS into diverse ecosystems that include PLM, ALM, CAD, requirements management, project management, and simulation tools.

"Partnering with Intercax is a big step in delivering on our vision of connected, integrated, and open MBSE. The large library of connectors to popular and varied engineering repositories will provide immediate value to our user community," said Enrique Krajmalnik, CEO of Vitech.

Intercax is an industry leader in developing the vision of an Open Digital Thread, linking system models with other advanced engineering tools. According to Dr. Dirk Zwemer, Intercax Co-Founder and President, "As a critical enabler for digital transformation, enterprises are adopting open digital threads connecting data streams and models across disciplines and tools. Adding GENESYS to our catalog of supported system modeling and architecture tools will bring new solutions to industries where product complexity is a significant challenge."

About Vitech, A Zuken Company

For more than 25 years, Vitech has delivered Systems Engineering expertise to manage complex systems for government agencies, private and public companies, and universities across the globe. Vitech's GENESYS™ and CORE™ software embrace the holistic aspects of systems engineering, while Vitech's model-based systems engineering (MBSE) approach enables teams to clearly define complex systems, from problem identification through requirements, and architecture. The result is a team empowered to engineer with confidence, free to focus on creativity, innovation, and analysis to effectively deliver against stakeholder needs. For more information, visit www.vitechcorp.com.

About Intercax

Intercax is a trusted global innovator in the field of model-based systems engineering. We understand the engineering processes, tools and use cases that organizations must bring together to build modern systems. Our digital thread platform, Syndeia™, provides an API-first enterprise application for searching, visualizing and managing the federated system model. Syndeia provides a scaleable digital thread across engineering disciplines to improve traceability reduce risk and costs. For more information, visit Syndeia - Intercax | Software For Integrated MBSE.

