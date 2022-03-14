Green Street's Innovative New Web Platform Delivers Seamlessly Interconnected Commercial Real Estate Intelligence

Fully integrated, user-friendly platform dynamically links news, research, and data/analytics

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate intelligence and analytics, has released a groundbreaking web platform that empowers better and faster decision-making among commercial real estate professionals. The new web platform delivers a more modern, intuitive navigation experience linking all of Green Street's product verticals across both public and private real estate markets, and across the U.S. and Europe. Updated in real time, the fully integrated web platform includes a host of expanded insights and tools designed to give users a competitive edge in the marketplace.

This launch marks Green Street's ongoing commitment to innovate at the forefront of commercial real estate intelligence.

"The launch of our dynamically interconnected web platform reinforces Green Street's ongoing commitment to innovate at the forefront of commercial real estate intelligence." says Jeffry Stuek Jr., CEO of Green Street. "Backed by the expert knowledge we have honed over the past 35 years, our new platform seamlessly links Green Street news, research and data/analytics, making it easier than ever to drive informed decisions across both public and privately held commercial real estate. The release of our new web platform represents a critical pivot in Green Street's history and is a momentous occasion for both our company and our clients."

Some key enhancements to the platform include:

• All-New Navigation: A new global dashboard, single-click navigation, extensive content linkages and new Learning Center make content easier to find and digest.

• U.S. Sales Comps: This robust new tool includes expanded data coverage and enhanced property reports fully integrated with market analytics linked directly to Green Street's Automated Valuation Model (AVM).

• Expanded Data Sets: Cap rates on the top 50 markets (metro areas) now include granular submarket and zip code level data on four core property sectors, and market-level cap rates and forecasts for an additional 334 markets.

• More Niche Sector Coverage: New market-level data for the U.S. single-family rental (SFR) and self-storage sectors includes cap rate and asset value time series, forecasts, as well as market grades.

• Advanced Public Company Analysis: One new, easy-to-use tool enables the analysis of over 100 metrics across more than 130 REITs and publicly traded real estate companies.

"Green Street's web platform has been completely reimagined from the ground up," says Andy McCulloch, Global Head of Data & Analytics at Green Street. "The new platform delivers more content, more efficiently, is more customizable, and now surfaces relevant content from all three product verticals automatically based on user actions. It really is a quantum leap forward in how we equip our clients to make better, more informed decisions across property sectors, markets, companies, and individual assets."

About Green Street

Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

