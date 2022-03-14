HIGHGATE PARTNERS WITH MINA GROUP AND PATRIC YUMUL ON NEW HOSPITALITY VENTURE, TABLEONE HOSPITALITY

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hospitality investment and management company, Highgate, announced today the launch of TableOne Hospitality, a new partnership with Michelin-Star Chef Michael Mina's MINA Group and hospitality leader and restaurateur, Patric Yumul. TableOne will create exclusive hotel restaurant concepts by world-class, Michelin Star and James Beard award-winning chefs – while simultaneously paving the way for up-and-coming culinary talent curated by Chef Mina.

Leading the partnership as CEO/Co-Founder is Patric Yumul, MINA Group's former President and Co-Founder. Yumul brings a wealth of hospitality experience stemming from over two decades at MINA Group. He will lead a team of seasoned hospitality executives to create a diverse leadership collective trained in MINA Group's industry-leading culinary, operations, mixology, development, and marketing expertise. By utilizing MINA Group's operational and talent systems coupled with Highgate's fast-growing portfolio, the venture offers a unique approach to new projects encompassing the collective philosophy that both organizations have applied over decades of experience operating successful, global hospitality venues. TableOne is focused on major metropolitan markets and will be announcing its first restaurant concepts in the coming months.

"Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of working with world-class culinarians to create some of the most globally recognized restaurants and hospitality brands," said Arash Azarbarzin, Chief Executive Officer of Highgate. "I've always felt that the heart and soul of a hotel is its Food and Beverage program and its execution. Through our partnership with Michael and the talented MINA Group, we will introduce extraordinary culinary talent and enhanced concepts to our hotels – bringing additional value and activation to our operations."

Leveraging Highgate's operational, development, and financial acumen with the proven culinary knowledge that built MINA Group, TableOne will identify the strongest use for food and beverage retail within hotels, resorts, and mixed-use developments – helping owners maximize and program their spaces.

Yumul sees the partnership as an incredible opportunity to develop both dynamic restaurant concepts and culinary talent. "I am grateful for all that we've accomplished and experienced at MINA Group. I am very excited for this next chapter and to utilize my vast experience to grow and develop up-and-coming culinary talent and work with the Highgate team to grow their portfolio. TableOne is the platform where we can pass on our formulas and systems to both industry newcomers and established chefs," says Yumul. "The partnership with Highgate is the perfect opportunity to bring our obsession with the craft of service and the art of hospitality to their leading luxury and lifestyle hotels."

Chef Michael Mina, Founder of MINA Group, stated, "I am thrilled to partner with Highgate on the endless possibilities to curate new food and beverage concepts for their global portfolio. Under Patric's leadership and guidance, I am confident that TableOne will be a contributing success to the growth of Highgate."

Highgate's newly expanded food & beverage division is the first of several stand-alone management and branding ventures that the company will launch in 2022 to serve consumers, industry partners and the hospitality industry. These new ventures will leverage Highgate's 30 years of innovation, expertise and leadership that has built it into one of the largest global hotel owners and operators.

ABOUT TABLEONE HOSPITALITY

TableOne Hospitality, led by CEO Patric Yumul, is a boutique hospitality company specializing in creating and operating innovative food and beverage concepts featuring established and rising star culinarians. Co-created by Michelin-Star Chef Michael Mina and his long-time partner Yumul, TableOne creates a platform for chefs to spread their wings and grow under the same formula and systems that have yielded two decades of success for MINA Group. With a mission to pass on these proprietary opportunities and learnings, the team is committed to platforming culinary and beverage talent by incubating their visions through continuous resources and access. TableOne is a partnership between Highgate, Patric Yumul and the award-winning MINA Group, offering a fresh approach to food & beverage retail.

ABOUT HIGHGATE

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco, and Honolulu, with a growing Caribbean and Latin America footprint. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive out performance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, London, Miami, Seattle, and Waikiki. www.highgate.com.

ABOUT MINA GROUP

MINA Group, led by James Beard Award-Winning Chef Michael Mina, is a San Francisco-based restaurant management company specializing in creating and operating innovative full-service and virtual concepts. Operating for nearly two decades, MINA Group currently manages over 40 virtual brands and brick-and-mortar outlets, including: BARDOT BRASSERIE in Las Vegas; BOURBON BURGER BAR in Los Angeles and San Francisco; BOURBON STEAK in DC, Glendale, Miami, Nashville, Orange County, Scottsdale and Seattle; MICHAEL MINA's TAILGATE in Santa Clara; BOURBON PUB at San Francisco International Airport and Lake Tahoe; THE BUNGALOW KITCHEN BY MICHAEL MINA in Belmont Shore and Tiburon; CLOCK BAR in San Francisco; ESTIATORIO ORNOS A MICHAEL MINA RESTAURANT in Miami and San Francisco; THE HANDLE BAR in Jackson Hole; INDIE SUPERETTE in San Francisco; INTERNATIONAL SMOKE in Las Vegas and San Francisco; MAC 'N CUE, MI ALMITA TAQUERIA and BUDDHA BOWL in Boise; MICHAEL MINA in Las Vegas; MINA BRASSERIE in Dubai; MINA'S FISH HOUSE in Oahu; MOTHER TONGUE upcoming in Los Angeles; PABU Izakaya in San Francisco; STRIPSTEAK in Las Vegas, Miami Beach and Waikiki; TOKYO HOT CHICKEN in Boise and San Francisco; TRAILBLAZER TAVERN in San Francisco; and WIT & WISDOM in Sonoma. For a complete list of restaurants and more information, please visit michaelmina.net and follow Chef Michael Mina on Facebook and Instagram at @ChefMichaelMina.

