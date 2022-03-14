New AI-driven technology boosts IoT for smart cities

Ayyeka unleashes the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to dramatically improve the data quality and reliability of Internet of Things (IoT) for critical infrastructure

NEWARK, N.J., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayyeka Inc. has a pioneering technology to transform smart cities from a futuristic promise to an everyday reality. The promise of smart cities--which leverages IoT technologies for digitalization of critical infrastructure—has been slow to materialize. Data quality and reliability are among the top impediments to smart cities and IoT deployments at large. Ayyeka's AI Data Curator solves this.

There are many moving parts to IoT projects, ranging from sensors through edge devices to cloud platforms, making it easy for things to go wrong. In large-scale IoT projects, it is not uncommon to have data quality and reliability issues that render the data useless. Whether it's gaps in the data, unstable readings, or the sensor is just stuck at a certain value--the user now has only two options: either clean the data or give up on it. Detecting, fixing, and overcoming those issues is a labor-intensive process. On large-scale IoT deployments, this is just not feasible and often delays or even fails the entire project.

Ayyeka has automated this process by harnessing the power of AI, delivering more reliable data, and saving enormous amounts of time and manual labor. At the click of a button, Ayyeka's AI Data Curator will detect, report, and automatically fix IoT sensor data for better decision outcomes and regulatory compliance.

In industries where decisions are anchored with data, that data must be solid. Yair Poleg, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Ayyeka, explained that "Data quality is often overlooked in the proof-of-concept (PoC) phase of IoT deployments, but it becomes a huge problem when scaling up from the PoC phase to full-size deployments. The AI Data Curator alleviates this pain point."

Ayyeka provides an end-to-end solution with the hardware, software, and artificial intelligence needed to create resilience in any type of infrastructure. Simple to launch, the plug-and-play solution is compatible with any sensor to deliver all essential data for each asset. Ayyeka's solution provides decision-makers with the visibility and situational awareness to convert data into insights and action. Visit www.ayyeka.com.

