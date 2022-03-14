North Highland Recognized as a Market Leader in ALM Pacesetter Research on Employee Well-Being One of 17 innovators profiled across five markets

ATLANTA, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been recognized as a market leader in ALM's Pacesetter Research (APR) on Employee Well-Being for 2022-2023.

Information and intelligence company ALM included North Highland as one of 17 innovators profiled and evaluated across five key criteria: business model, value proposition, service delivery, client enablement, and brand eminence. After a panel review, North Highland received a high impact score as a professional services provider that creates innovative approaches to workplace wellness, with a particular emphasis on helping clients to turn employee well-being into a competitive advantage.

The pandemic served as a stark reminder of just how crucial employee wellness is and placed a greater focus on cultivating ways to improve the employee-employer relationship. The APR analysis highlighted how leading innovators and Pacesetters, like North Highland, help clients address the emotional, financial, physical, and professional needs of their employees. In doing so, they create long-term, actionable strategies that prioritize employee experience while simultaneously developing a measurable impact on their bottom line.

"A made-for-change organization recognizes that people and culture are the driving forces powering change, and by far the most valuable currency they bring to any transformation," said Alex Bombeck, CEO of North Highland. "We experienced first-hand how empowering, enabling, and trusting our employees shaped our internal transformation and marked our enviable culture."

Dr. Kelli Klindtworth, associate vice president of strategy at North Highland, added, "Our internal commitment to wellbeing is exactly what allows us to help our clients navigate these same challenges. We live our value of putting people at the heart, and help clients win by making their value proposition come to life."

Magnifying the importance of individuals burns strongly at the core of North Highlands mission: placing people at the heart of every decision for both clients and employees alike.

